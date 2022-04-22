ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Third Elkhart Co. duck farm tests positive for bird flu; USDA says 29 states with positive tests

Cover picture for the articleELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — Avian influenza has been confirmed at a third duck farm in northern Indiana. The Indiana State Board of Animal Health said initial tests at the Elkhart County duck farm came back positive. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory verified the...

