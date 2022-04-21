ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AIR Workplace and Training Experts to Present at the Annual Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP) Conference

By American Institutes for Research
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Arlington, Va., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Institutes for Research (AIR) experts will present on a variety of workplace and training issues at the annual conference of the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP), being held April 27-30 at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle and virtually.

SIOP is the premier professional association for the science and practice of industrial-organizational (I-O) psychology. The 2022 conference will provide attendees with opportunities to network, share ideas, forge partnerships, and explore the latest research and practices in I-O psychology.

AIR experts will present on a wide range of topics, including data science and machine learning, diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace, future workforce skills, and more. Sessions featuring AIR experts and their work are listed below (all times are Pacific Daylight Time). Learn more about the conference and the full program on the SIOP website.

Presentations by AIR staff include:

Thursday, April 28, 2022

9:00 - 9:50 a.m.

Symposium: Leveraging Data Science and Machine Learning to Enhance I-O Tools and Processes

AIR Presenters/Authors: Bharati Belwalkar (Co-Chair), Christina Curnow (Co-Chair), Luke Patterson (Contributor) and Sandeep Shetty (Contributor)

Virtual Location: Zoom Room 4

1:00 - 1:50 a.m.

Panel Discussion: Realizing the Importance of Future Skills When the Future is Now, And Always Changing

AIR Presenter/Author: Christina Curnow (Panelist)

Location: Room 606

Friday, April 29, 2022

10:30 - 11:50 a.m.

Panel Discussion: The Evolution of KSAOs: Competency Models, Skills Ontologies, and Emerging Hybrids

AIR Presenter/Author: Christina Curnow (Discussant)

Location: Room 613-614

2:30 - 3:50 p.m.

Alternate Type: Creating Diverse, Equitable, & Inclusive Workplaces: An Exercise in Collective Wisdom

AIR Presenter/Author: Bharati Belwalkar (Chair & Moderator)

Virtual Location: Zoom Room 2

Saturday, April 30, 2022

8:00 - 9:20 a.m.

Panel Discussion: Examining the Job Relevance of Graduate-Level Statistical Training In I-O Psychology

AIR Presenter/Author: Bharati Belwalkar (Panelist)

Location: Room 612

About AIR

Established in 1946, the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of education, health and the workforce. AIR’s work is driven by its mission to generate and use rigorous evidence that contributes to a better, more equitable world. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR has offices across the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.air.org.

Dana Tofig American Institutes for Research 202-403-6347 dtofig@air.org

Comments / 0

