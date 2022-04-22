Ready Yourself For Spring With Carroll Chamber’s Spring Fling On Wednesday, April 27

QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. Get ready to fall in love with Philipa & Stephanie! These adorable buns can’t wait to spring into their furever home! These sweet sisters were born 11/23/2021, spayed, and microchipped. Philipa & Stephanie are bonded and we’re looking for a home where they can stay together. They are super friendly and are ready to meet their furever family! These lovely girls enjoy napping in their playhouse, munching on salads, and of course being the center of attention. If you’ve been looking for a wonderful pair of bunnies, we might just have the girls for you! Can you make Philipa & Stephanie ‘hoppy’ and give them a furever home?

MILAN, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO