ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

A&T Starts Three-Game Series at USC Upstate

ncataggies.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Carolina A&T (12-23, 1-11 Big South) vs. USC Upstate (22-16, 10-5 Big South) Time(s): 6 p.m.; 2 p.m.; 1 p.m. Facility: Harley Park (Spartanburg, S.C.) Batting Average: Anthony Hennings (.383) Home Runs: Cort Maynard (8) Doubles: Hennings (11) Triples: Canyon Brown (2) RBI: Maynard (27) Slugging Percentage: Hennings...

ncataggies.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ACC transfer guard puts Tigers, Gamecocks in final two

Clemson and South Carolina have always competed to be the top dog in the Palmetto State. Now the rivalry has snuck its way into the transfer portal, with Boston College transfer guard Brevin Galloway putting the Tigers and Gamecocks in his final two. Scoring 8.3 points per game on 30.8% from the field last season, the 6-foot-2 senior entered the portal on April 11. Suffering multiple injuries in his career, he has played in 29 combined games in the past two seasons. Brother of former Clemson tight end Braden Galloway, Brevin Galloway already has a history with the Tigers, as he hit a game-winning 3-pointer against Clemson in Littlejohn Coliseum last year. With Princeton transfer Jaelin Llewellyn de-committing from the Tigers, Brevin Galloway could be a vital addition for Clemson head coach Brad Brownell, who lost guards Nick Honor and Al-Amir Dawes to the portal. Final 2. pic.twitter.com/ksB5gJSZx1 — Brevin Galloway (@BrevinGalloway) April 25, 2022 List Every ACC team's biggest question heading into the 2022 season
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Florida State edges Clemson, 4-3

CLEMSON, S.C. — James Tibb’s pinch-hit home run in the seventh inning broke a 3-3 tie and propelled No. 9 Florida State to a 4-3 win over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Seminoles, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 24-14 overall and 11-9 in the ACC. The Tigers, who fell to 5-1 in one-run games, dropped to 25-14 overall and 5-11 in ACC play.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Spartanburg, SC
College Sports
City
Asheville, NC
City
Charleston, SC
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Sports
Greensboro, NC
College Sports
Greensboro, NC
Sports
WSPA 7News

Gamecocks falls on The Plains

AUBURN – No. 19 Auburn had just five hits on the night, but three were home runs and the Tiger pitching staff held the University of South Carolina baseball team to four hits in a 6-3 win over the Gamecocks Friday night (April 22) at Plainsman Park. South Carolina got on the board first in […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

Wagner leads Clemson past FSU

CLEMSON, S.C. – Max Wagner’s grand slam in the eighth inning, his second home run of the game, lifted Clemson to a 6-4 victory over No. 9 Florida State at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday night. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 25-13 overall and 5-10 in the ACC. […]
CLEMSON, SC
On3.com

Five-star Midlands native visits South Carolina

South Carolina men’s basketball is staying busy Saturday as they host a five-star prospect who grew up in the Midlands. According to sources, McDonald’s All-American Blythewood native Julian Philips (Link Academy) is currently on an unofficial visit with his family. After spending his first three years attending Blythewood...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
WITN

ECU baseball evens up weekend series at Tulane

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU’s offense picked up where it left off on Friday bashing four homers and earning an 8-3 win Saturday evening. ECU got a pair of home runs from Jacob Jenkins-Cowart, Bryson Worrell and Cam Clonch also hit balls out. The Pirates got an incredible relief...
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A T#Usc Upstate#Unc Greensboro#Unc Asheville#College Baseball#A T Big South#Era
WECT

UNCW men’s tennis team wins CAA championship

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW Seahawks will be headed to the NCAA Men’s Tennis Championship following their win against Elon University. This match marks the team’s fourth CAA championship win in the past five years. UNCW defeated Elon on Sunday, April 24 with a final score of...
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy