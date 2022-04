Former Masters champion Sergio Garcia is ready to risk Ryder Cup exile and play in the first Saudi rebel series event in London. The Spaniard, Europe's all-time leading points scorer, is reportedly one of at least three major winners who will ask the PGA Tour for permission to appear in the record $25million (£19m) tournament at Centurion Club in St Albans in June, according to the Telegraph.

GOLF ・ 22 HOURS AGO