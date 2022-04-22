ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Lifts Indoor Mask Mandate Enacted 4 Days Ago

HealthDay
HealthDay
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yuAN6_0fHIvvMB00

FRIDAY, April 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The indoor mask mandate that was reinstated in Philadelphia on Monday due to rising coronavirus cases has now been lifted because the situation is improving, the city's health department said Thursday.

The city's Board of Health voted during a Thursday night meeting to rescind the mandate, according to the Philadelphia health department, which released a statement that cited "decreasing hospitalizations and a leveling of case counts," the Associated Press reported.

The health department did not release data backing a reversal on masking, which became effective Friday morning. But acting health commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole told the Board of Health at the meeting that hospitalizations had unexpectedly gone down 25% in a matter of days, the AP said.

"We're in a situation that we really had not anticipated being in this soon but it is good news," she said. "So I'm really very happy to say it appears that we no longer need to mandate masks in Philadelphia and that we can actually move to simply a strong recommendation [for indoor masking]."

Philadelphia had become the first major U.S. city to reinstate its indoor mask mandate, but officials faced fierce blowback from residents as well as a legal effort to get the mandate thrown out.

The resumption of the mandate was announced April 11 and was automatically triggered because the average daily number of newly reported cases rose by nearly 70% over a 10-day period, to more than 100 cases a day, according to The New York Times.

After the April 11 announcement, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations nearly doubled, from 46 to 82. But Bettigole told the Board of Health Thursday night that hospitalizations had since dropped down to 65, the AP reported.

More information

Visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for more on COVID.

SOURCES: Associated Press, The New York Times

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

CDC estimates 3 in 4 kids have had coronavirus infections

NEW YORK — (AP) — Three out of every four U.S. children have been infected with the coronavirus, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention researchers estimated in a report Tuesday. The researchers examined blood samples from more than 200,000 Americans and looked for virus-fighting antibodies made from infections,...
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Philadelphia, PA
Coronavirus
Philadelphia, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Kat Kountry 105

What Does It Mean When Someone Ties A White Grocery Bag To Their Car Window?

I'm not sure that I've ever seen anyone do this in Minnesota; but from now on, I'm going to be paying more attention. Have you ever passed a car on the side of the road that had a white towel or a white plastic grocery bag tied to the mirror? Did you think it was just holding the mirror on the vehicle? Perhaps you thought it was garbage and just got stuck on the car as it was flying by in the wind. There are a couple of different reasons for tying a white plastic grocery bag or towel to your vehicle window and I thought I would share them with you.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthday News#The Associated Press#The Board Of Health#Ap
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109 acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of the privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Vice

Bleach Peddler Kerri Rivera Appears to Be Back to Peddling Bleach After Police Raid

In July 2021, police in Bremerhaven, Germany raided the home of Kerri Rivera, a faux health expert whose lifelong passion is shilling chlorine dioxide, a dangerous fake treatment that she’s marketed as a cure for autism, COVID and other serious illnesses. (In reality, chlorine dioxide, which is also sometimes referred to by the name Miracle Mineral Solution, is a powerful bleaching agent that the FDA says can cause “serious and potentially life-threatening side effects” when ingested.) Rivera, whom one might have surmised to be spooked or chastened, dropped out of sight following the raid until earlier this month, when she returned to Telegram and once again began peddling bleach.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

‘People’s Convoy’ truckers are pelted with eggs by angry California residents

“People’s Convoy” protesters were met with a less than warm welcome when they reached a Californian city, as angry residents were seen in a viral video hurling eggs at the truck drivers and their vehicles.A group of angry Oakland residents, comprised largely of young people, pelted eggs at the convoy of truckers on 22 April, said a local media report.Residents could be heard saying “Get out of our town” and throwing eggs at the convoy as it passed a Safeway supermarket in the video posted on YouTube.The “People’s Convoy” has been inspired by several similar protests that earlier took...
PROTESTS
simpleflying.com

Catastrophe: Feline Breaks Loose On United Airlines Boeing 737 Flight

The controversy surrounding the carriage of animals in airline cabins within the United States has quietened down lately. Arguably, with mask mandates and air rage, there are bigger fish to fry. But the vexed matter of pets traveling in airline cabins has reared its head again with news of a scratchy tabby cat breaking loose on a United Airlines flight and causing some consternation.
LIFESTYLE
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Prepares For ‘Severe Weather’

Top New York officials are worried because "severe weather events are becoming more common in New York." On Monday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared this week as "Severe Weather Awareness Week" to highlight the seasonal dangers of flooding, tornadoes and thunderstorms during the spring and summer months in New York State.
ENVIRONMENT
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy