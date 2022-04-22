Texas Military Department: National Guard Soldier Missing In Rio Grande
(Eagle Pass, TX) -- The Texas Military Department is denying that a National Guard soldier drowned in the Rio Grande River. The soldier disappeared Friday morning while trying to rescue an illegal immigrant. The Texas Department of Public Safety had previously said the soldier's body was recovered.
The Texas Military Department says a body was found but it's not that of the soldier.
The Border Patrol is working with the state agencies on finding the soldier.
