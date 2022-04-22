ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Pass, TX

Texas Military Department: National Guard Soldier Missing In Rio Grande

By KTRH News
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 3 days ago

(Eagle Pass, TX) -- The Texas Military Department is denying that a National Guard soldier drowned in the Rio Grande River. The soldier disappeared Friday morning while trying to rescue an illegal immigrant. The Texas Department of Public Safety had previously said the soldier's body was recovered.

The Texas Military Department says a body was found but it's not that of the soldier.

The Border Patrol is working with the state agencies on finding the soldier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3louKk_0fHIraD000
Photo: SULLIVAN, JON (uploader)

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Debanhi Escobar Was Murdered Before Her Body Was Dumped

MONTERREY, Mexico — Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl found dead inside a motel water tank in the city of Monterrey last week, was murdered by a blow to the head and then dumped, according to the autopsy report. The latest findings contradict the original government version of her death....
MEXICO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Eagle Pass, TX
Eagle Pass, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Complex

$35.2 Million Worth of Meth Seized in Truck Carrying Strawberry Purée

U.S. Customs and Border Protection found an estimated $35.2 million in methamphetamine concealed in a shipment containing strawberry purée, per CNN. A Customs and Border Protection officer was assigned to the World Trade Bridge in Laredo, Texas on April 12 when he referred a tractor trailer coming in from Mexico for another inspection. The probe led to the discovery of nearly 1,761 pounds of meth encased in 158 packages.
LAREDO, TX
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Guard#The Border Patrol
WSPA 7News

New military helicopters arrive at Columbia National Guard Base

HOPKINS, S.C. (WCBD) – New Apache attack helicopters were delivered to Columbia National Guard Base on Thursday. The five AH-64E model Apache attack helicopters touched down at McEntire Joint National Guard Base just outside Columbia. The new helicopters will replace 24 D-model aircraft. according to the South Carolina National Guard. The new E-model military helicopter […]
COLUMBIA, SC
CBS New York

Mother of N.J. Navy SEAL candidate who died after "Hell Week" blames medical negligence

MANALAPAN, N.J. -- There are calls for reform after a New Jersey native died training to become a U.S. Navy SEAL.The mother of Kyle Mullen, a Navy SEAL candidate who died after completing "Hell Week," says the Navy's medical negligence resulted in her son's death, CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reported Monday.Regina Mullen calls her son Kyle her best friend. The 24-year-old was full of life and was determined to serve his community when he enrolled in the Navy."When he was out there, he was happy. He said he made the best decision of his life," Mullen said.After becoming a seaman in 2021,...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Three Rescued, Five Hospitalized In Fierce Paterson Fire

Three residents were rescued and two others joined them at the hospital during a fire in a Paterson multi-family building. All five were taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center as firefighters battled the 12th Avenue blaze, which responders said ignited in a rear third-floor unit of the four-story location shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday, April 26.
PATERSON, NJ
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy