PEMBROKE — Students graduating from UNC Pembroke have been eager to continue their education in our state’s top graduate schools, and ECU is an obvious choice. For years, and in many other programs, UNCP students have been admitted to ECU for master’s- and doctorate-level studies. Academic leaders from both institutions recently met at ECU to ink a new agreement which expands previous arrangements and promises to expand further.

PEMBROKE, NC ・ 25 MINUTES AGO