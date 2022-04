The next step in the development of a new headquarters for the Frederick Police Department is complete, as the city approved buying a parking lot behind the new site. The city’s aldermen voted Thursday night to approve a plan between the city and DV Frederick LLC to buy the parking lot behind the new headquarters location at 100 E. All Saints St. for $2.55 million. The lot lies between the rear of the building and East Street.

