Guy Who Mike Tyson Hit on Plane Has Lengthy Criminal Record

By Chris Reed
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Well, we can't say that we didn't see this one coming. By now you're aware of the guy who antagonized Mike Tyson on a JetBlue plane. The former boxing champ had enough and ended up hitting a few times. Now, we are learning more about the guy who...

Comments / 0

Popculture

Man Punched Multiple Times by Mike Tyson Makes Big Legal Move

The man who was punched multiple times by Mike Tyson is getting ready to take legal action. According to TMZ Sports, Melvin Townsend III hired a lawyer shortly after the attack, which happened on an airplane in San Francisco. The lawyer, Matt Morgan from Morgan & Morgan, told TMZ Sports, "Our client is a big Mike Tyson fan. When Mike Tyson boarded the plane, he became overly excited. At first, their interaction was cordial."
Black Enterprise

Passenger Loses It: Woman Arrested After Pulling Emergency Inflatable Slide to Escape Airplane

A traveler on an airplane faces several charges after she dared to open the emergency exit door of an aircraft as it was about to take off in New York. According to WIVB, 24-year-old Cynthia McKnight who hails from Sacramento, California, was arrested at Buffalo Niagara International Airport Tuesday night. Her arrest was described as “unruly behavior,” and she was handed a number of charges, including disorderly conduct, harassment, trespass, and criminal mischief, due to opening a side emergency door on the airplane and sliding down the inflatable slide to the tarmac.
Yardbarker

Two suspects released from custody after physical altercation with Mike Tyson on airplane

Two suspects were taken into custody on Thursday and later released after getting into a physical altercation with Hall of Fame fighter Mike Tyson onboard an airplane. Video obtained by TMZ showed Tyson punching a man who was continuously antagonizing him aboard a JetBlue flight leaving San Francisco International Airport. Barstool later released a video showing a before-and-aftermath of the incident.
CBS LA

Video shows Mike Tyson punching man on plane

Newly released cell phone video shows former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson delivering a flurry of punches to another passenger aboard a plane. The video was shot aboard a JetBlue flight from San Francisco International Airport to Florida Wednesday night, according to TMZ Sports, which obtained the video. It shows the 55-year-old Tyson turned around in his chair delivering a flurry of blows to a male passenger in a seat behind him. Prior to being attacked, the video appears to show the passenger badgering Tyson. A friend of the victim who recorded it told TMZ Sports that Tyson was initially patient with him, and agreed to take a photo, but grew tired of being hassled. The video showed the victim was facial injuries following the assault. It's unclear if authorities were contacted, or whether any charges will be filed in the case.  Back in 1999, Tyson served 3 1/2 months in jail for assaulting two motorists in Maryland during a road rage incident. 
BBC

Mike Tyson punched plane passenger 'after bottle thrown'

Former heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson punched a fellow airline passenger after the person "threw a water bottle at him," Tyson's spokesperson has said. Video taken on the plane shows Tyson leaning over his seat as he lands repeated punches an unidentified man. A spokesperson for the boxing Hall of Famer...
NewsBreak
The Spun

Look: What Mike Tyson Did After Airplane Altercation

On Wednesday, retired boxing superstar Mike Tyson made headlines for punching a man in the face several times on a San Francisco airplane. Despite this incident, Tyson still made his way to his intended destination — Miami, Florida — for the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference. After the conference, video showed of the 55-year-old fighter smoking on stage at an after party with rap superstar Rick Ross and retired wrestler Rick Flair.
SB Nation

Mike Tyson punched an airplane passenger, and things got weirder from there

You know that phrase “you have to be very brave or very stupid to ____”? If you fill the blank in with “pick a fight with Mike Tyson” you can remove the whole brave part, it’s just very stupid. On Thursday video of Tyson punching a passenger on an airplane went viral, and naturally this was never going to be a normal story.
Boxing Insider

Mike Tyson Accused Of Punching Airline Passenger Numerous Times

TMZ is reporting that former heavyweight champion of the world Mike Tyson punched a fellow airline passenger in the face numerous times Wednesday evening. A video of the alleged event is posted on the TMZ site. According to the outlet, “Tyson seemed to lose his cool on a plane on Wednesday night … repeatedly punching a man in the face after the guy had apparently annoyed him.”
NBC News

NBA player's former assistant sentenced to 70 months in prison in $4.7 million theft

A former personal assistant for an NBA player was sentenced this week to 70 months in prison for stealing $4.7 million from the retired athlete, federal officials said. Theodore Itsvan Joseph Kritza, 46, of Superior, Colorado, was also sentenced Tuesday to five years supervised release, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.Kritza was also ordered to pay restitution totaling $4,794,874 to the ex-professional athlete who was not named.
The Spun

Mike Tyson Reveals Why He Attacked Man On Airplane

Representatives for Mike Tyson have offered their explanation for why the retired boxer punched a man in the face several times before takeoff at a San Francisco airport on Wednesday. The man was allegedly “harassing” Tyson and even threw a water bottle at him in the “aggressive” encounter....
