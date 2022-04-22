ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburndale, MA

Optum ups offer 223% in bid for physician group

By Laura Dyrda -
beckersasc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOptum received clearance to buy a 30-location independent physician organization in Massachusetts after significantly increasing the amount it intends to pay for and invest in the group, according to The Boston Globe. With the...

www.beckersasc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
State
Massachusetts State
City
Auburndale, MA
Live 95.9

You Need to Wear a Mask When Entering These MA Buildings, It’s Required

We're seeing more and more throughout Massachusetts and the country, in general, a relaxation in mask mandates. However, hospitalizations are creeping up in parts of the country. Could the winds of change be in the air regarding mask mandates? Many folks have heard by now that several airlines don't require masks to be worn on airplanes. In addition, many buildings throughout Massachusetts have loosened up on mask requirements as well, but not everyone.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unitedhealth Group#Physicians#The Boston Globe#Atrius Health#Supreme Judicial Court#Optumcare
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Woman Loses House Over Tax Bill

NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford woman is suing the city and a Boston-based debt collection agency for violating her rights after her Valentine Street home was sold out from under her. Deborah Foss filed a lawsuit in Bristol Superior Court on March 29 claiming that the city sold...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
MassLive.com

COVID cases in Massachusetts climb 32% over previous week; Search cases in your community here

The number of cases of COVID-19 continues a slow upward trend this week after bottoming out in the beginning of March. Data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health shows 13,802 positive cases by test date last week — a 32% increase over the previous week’s 10,426 cases. Cases have risen steadily for five weeks in a row now. The state’s report also does not include many at-home tests that people are now using to test for the virus. During the week of March 6, cases by test date had dipped to a low of 4,246.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Massachusetts doctor heading to Ukraine to treat trauma patients

HINGHAM, Mass. — Inside a Hingham, Massachusetts garage, volunteers are packing up to 1,500 pounds of medical supplies, including bandages, scalpels and medicines of all kinds. The items are all bound for Europe, intended to deal with trauma on the ground inside Ukraine. "They are setting up advanced trauma...
HINGHAM, MA
WCVB

Mass. doctor on signs recent COVID-19 wave may have peaked

BOSTON — Dr. Emily Hyle, an infectious disease specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital, examines if Massachusetts wastewater data shows that this recent COVID-19 wave may be peaking. "I think it's probably a little early to say, although you can see from the wastewater that there's a little bit of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Newton, Massachusetts

Adidas and Nike have ruled the modern sneaker market for a long time. However, New Balance is a lesser-known company that has produced quality sneakers since 1906. Nevertheless, it became a household name, and it continues to gain more popularity among runners and lacrosse players.
NEWTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy