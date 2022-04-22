Detroit Zoo, Belle Isle Nature Center To Host ‘Party For The Planet’ Event Series

(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Zoological Society (DZS) and Belle Isle Nature Center will be hosting events to honor the earth as part of the “Party for the Planet” series.

Zoo officials say there will be four events beginning April 22 through June 8 to “promote sustainable living and encourage guests to make their community a greener place.” The events are hosted in partnership with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). More than 120 zoos and aquariums are participating in the series.

“We are pleased to celebrate green initiatives here at the Detroit Zoo,” said Stephen Vrla, DZS curator of humane education. “It is important to not only celebrate the good we are doing in sustainability but to also raise awareness about the need to take care of our planet. We must act quickly for the welfare of ourselves, the environment and the animals.”

The events will be held at the Detroit Zoo, 8450 W. 10 Mile Road in Royal Oak and the Belle Isle Nature Center, 176 Lakeside Dr. in Detroit.

“It’s important we all remain good stewards of the environment 365 days of the year,” Vrla said. “We should always make an effort to reduce, reuse and recycle. Every little bit helps.”

Click here for more information .

Upcoming Party for the Planet celebrations at DZS campuses include:

Earth Day — April 22, virtual celebration

The DZS is launching its Party for the Planet series on Earth Day, which historically focuses on education surrounding environmental issues and sustainability.

Community members can tune into Detroit Zoo and Belle Isle Nature Center social media channels for a day of virtual learning. DZS education staff will be posting throughout the day about what individuals and families can do to take care of the earth and local wildlife.

Green Day at the Detroit Zoo and Belle Isle Nature Center — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 23

The festivities will continue in person April 23 at the Detroit Zoo and Belle Isle Nature Center.

At the Detroit Zoo, learn from Zoo education and animal care staff at specialized “ed-zoo-cation” stations about how blocked storm drains lead to water pollution, participate in a citizen BioBlitz to identify as many species as possible in the Zoo gardens and make wildflower seed balls to create wildlife habitats.

Across the bridge at the Belle Isle Nature Center, outdoor activities will abound, including earth-friendly crafts, nature hikes and opportunities to participate in citizen science initiatives that support clean waterways. Green Day at the Belle Isle Nature Center will also feature local conservation specialists, who will illustrate the benefits of green initiatives through an assortment of artistic and educational demonstrations.

Endangered Species Day at the Detroit Zoo — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 20

For Endangered Species Day, Detroit Zoo staff have put together a day full of education to engage the public as the DZS and AZA work to save animals from extinction. Guests can participate to learn what they can do to help save their favorite animals, from cleaning the environment to building sustainable habitats.

World Oceans Day at the Detroit Zoo — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 8

Celebrate the waters that cover 71 percent of the earth this June on World Oceans Day. The Detroit Zoo will highlight ocean and water conservation at specially developed education stations. Zoo staff will encourage guests to keep waterways clean and connect with nature.

All of the events are free with zoo admission and free to members. The Green Day event at Belle Isle is free and ope to the general public.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.