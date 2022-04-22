ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Zoo, Belle Isle Nature Center To Host ‘Party For The Planet’ Event Series

By DeJanay Booth
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f6la3_0fHIc13n00

(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Zoological Society (DZS) and Belle Isle Nature Center will be hosting events to honor the earth as part of the “Party for the Planet” series.

Zoo officials say there will be four events beginning April 22 through June 8 to “promote sustainable living and encourage guests to make their community a greener place.” The events are hosted in partnership with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). More than 120 zoos and aquariums are participating in the series.

“We are pleased to celebrate green initiatives here at the Detroit Zoo,” said Stephen Vrla, DZS curator of humane education. “It is important to not only celebrate the good we are doing in sustainability but to also raise awareness about the need to take care of our planet. We must act quickly for the welfare of ourselves, the environment and the animals.”

The events will be held at the Detroit Zoo, 8450 W. 10 Mile Road in Royal Oak and the Belle Isle Nature Center, 176 Lakeside Dr. in Detroit.

“It’s important we all remain good stewards of the environment 365 days of the year,” Vrla said. “We should always make an effort to reduce, reuse and recycle. Every little bit helps.”

Click here for more information .

Upcoming Party for the Planet celebrations at DZS campuses include:

Earth Day — April 22, virtual celebration

The DZS is launching its Party for the Planet series on Earth Day, which historically focuses on education surrounding environmental issues and sustainability.

Community members can tune into Detroit Zoo and Belle Isle Nature Center social media channels for a day of virtual learning. DZS education staff will be posting throughout the day about what individuals and families can do to take care of the earth and local wildlife.

Green Day at the Detroit Zoo and Belle Isle Nature Center — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 23

The festivities will continue in person April 23 at the Detroit Zoo and Belle Isle Nature Center.

At the Detroit Zoo, learn from Zoo education and animal care staff at specialized “ed-zoo-cation” stations about how blocked storm drains lead to water pollution, participate in a citizen BioBlitz to identify as many species as possible in the Zoo gardens and make wildflower seed balls to create wildlife habitats.

Across the bridge at the Belle Isle Nature Center, outdoor activities will abound, including earth-friendly crafts, nature hikes and opportunities to participate in citizen science initiatives that support clean waterways. Green Day at the Belle Isle Nature Center will also feature local conservation specialists, who will illustrate the benefits of green initiatives through an assortment of artistic and educational demonstrations.

Endangered Species Day at the Detroit Zoo — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 20

For Endangered Species Day, Detroit Zoo staff have put together a day full of education to engage the public as the DZS and AZA work to save animals from extinction. Guests can participate to learn what they can do to help save their favorite animals, from cleaning the environment to building sustainable habitats.

World Oceans Day at the Detroit Zoo — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 8

Celebrate the waters that cover 71 percent of the earth this June on World Oceans Day. The Detroit Zoo will highlight ocean and water conservation at specially developed education stations. Zoo staff will encourage guests to keep waterways clean and connect with nature.

All of the events are free with zoo admission and free to members. The Green Day event at Belle Isle is free and ope to the general public.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Detroit

Friday Is Earth Day: Here Are Events Taking Place In Beacon Park This Weekend

(CBS DETROIT) — Friday marks the 52nd anniversary of Earth Day. Local communities are celebrating by planting trees, participating in neighborhood cleanups and discussing sustainability. In Detroit, The Beacon Park Garden Tour will be hosted April 22-24. DTE’s “Connected to All: Environment + People + Community” event will help educate people about the plants and trees as part of the tour. The free event, which is open to all ages, will feature artworks including paintings, photography, prints other art forms displayed outdoors for view and sale. Educational sessions will also be hosted throughout the weekend on recycling and composting. Click here for more information and...
DETROIT, MI
WKMI

Viral Video: Are Orcas Really Swimming Around In Lake Michigan?

Are Orcas really swimming around in Lake Michigan?. The idea seems far-fetched but on April 3rd, 2022 a video was posted on Twitter that claims to have spotted Orcas / Killer whales swimming in Lake Michigan. The tweet said. What a thrilling experience for the Whitmore family near Washington Island,...
ANIMALS
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan fishing guide: Season opener dates every angler should know

The DNR is letting anglers know to get their fishing gear ready because several season openers are approaching. The trout opener and the Lower Peninsula inland walleye and northern pike seasons open on April 30. In the Upper Peninsula, walleye and northern pike possession seasons open May 15. Michigan’s muskellunge...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Public Invited To Enjoy 2 Million Daffodils Blooming In Detroit, City Plans To Plant 500K This Fall

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) — The city of Detroit is inviting the public to enjoy the 2 million daffodils now blooming around the city. The city says it plans to plant 500,000 daffodils this fall. “Detroit is becoming a more beautiful city by the day, and at no time is it more visible than during these next two weeks when our daffodils are in full bloom,” said Barry Burton, project manager of the Landscape Design Unit for the City of Detroit. “By the end of this year, we will have 2.5 million bulbs in the ground and we’re just getting started. We have...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
City
Royal Oak, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Hamburger Mary’s features Tower Inn favorites on blended menu

YPSILANTI, MI -- Although the sign out front now reads Hamburger Mary’s, the Ypsilanti’s Tower Inn in is living on through the new restaurant’s blended menu. Hamburger Mary’s, a national chain, opened its Ypsilanti location in January in the former Tower Inn at 701 West Cross St. The location is the restaurant’s first — and likely only — co-branded restaurant, said Doug Hanchett, co-owner of the Ypsilanti Hamburger Mary’s.
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Yacht Club opens time capsule after a century

On April 22, 1922, members of the Detroit Yacht Club laid a cornerstone on their clubhouse and placed a time capsule right below it. Exactly 100 years later — to the hour — current members temporarily lifted the cornerstone and opened the time capsule.  Rows of boats set a backdrop on the gloomy and overcast Friday afternoon as club...
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

The Detroit Riverwalk Is the Best Riverwalk in America

For the second year in a row, the Detroit Riverwalk was named best Riverwalk in America. The nod comes from USA Today who described the Riverwalk as "one of the city's most exciting initiatives." The Detroit Riverwalk managed to beat out 20 other Riverwalks across the country that were also...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Zoo#Zoos#Our Zoo#Dzs#Upcoming Party
Mashed

The Detroit Hot Dog Feud That's Been Raging For Decades

As long as people have been on this planet there have been feuds. Whether it was the Hatfield family versus the McCoy family feud of the late 1800s, the Pazzi family versus the Medici family of Florence, Italy back in the 1400s, or even rivals Michael and Fredo Corleone in the classic film "The Godfather," real or fictional — mankind seems to foster more than a slight interest in feuds. While obviously, an "us versus them" mentality is not a good mindset to have, we at least take comfort in knowing that no one would get into a rivalry over something so simple as a hot dog, right? Well allegedly, in downtown Detroit, Michigan there are two hot dog stands that have been nursing a grudge against one another that's as red hot as the franks it serves.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

This Corktown home was built for the Detroit Tigers’ first owner — let’s take a look

This Victorian home located in Detroit's historic Corktown neighborhood just so happens to be a piece of MLB history. According to the listing, the four-bedroom, two-bathroom home was built in the late 1800s for James Burns, the first owner of the Detroit Tigers. Burns owned the Tigers for one season, from 1901-1902. During that time, Detroit's ordinance banned baseball on Sundays, so Burns built his own private park so the Tigers would be able to play. He sold the team in 1902 and a few years later, he served as Wayne County sheriff.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

This live music joint in Detroit’s Corktown is a secret vegan haven

Whether you crave a juicy chargrilled burger, or a sandwich of the vegan variety, PJ’s Lager House in Corktown has something to suit everyone’s diet. Perhaps the best part is that you can enjoy it while listening to some live music. Music has always been a passion for...
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

Oak Park artist recycles trash into cute characters

One man’s junk is another man’s treasure. Well, at least that’s the case for Dale Teachout, an Oak Park artist. The 65-year-old sees art in any and everything. He has been repurposing recyclable materials into art for more than 20 years, making assemblages of found recycled materials.
OAK PARK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
CBS Detroit

MDOT: Here’s A List Of Construction Happening In Metro Detroit This Weekend

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of construction happening in Metro Detroit this weekend. I-94: Wayne – WB I-94 RAMP CLOSED to SB M-10, Sat 6am-Mon 5am. Wayne – WB I-94 RAMP CLOSED to SB M-39, Mon 7am-end of April. Wayne – EB I-94 RAMP CLOSED to SB M-39/Southfield, Tue 9am-Thu 3pm.   I-96: Oakland – EB I-96, Wixom to I-275, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 8pm-Sat 9am. Oakland – EB I-96, Kensington to Wixom, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 6am-Sun 6pm. Oakland – EB I-96, Wixom to I-275, 1 LANE OPEN, NIGHTLY, Sun-Fri 8pm-5am. Oakland – NB/SB Wixom over I-96, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 6am-Mon 4/25.   M-5: Oakland...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

What happened to the whales of Broderick Tower?

DETROIT – Since last fall, you may have seen a few new faces on the side of a landmark Downtown Detroit building. A mural that’s an ad for Rocket Companies is covering up the Whales of Broderick Tower and is visible from Comerica Park. With the Tigers season...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

This is the week to check out some restaurants in Grosse Pointe

Thinking about dining out this week? You may want to check out some of the specials going on during the Grosse Pointe Restaurant Week. This community event is encouraging people to check out the area, and enjoy the various eateries. Carolyn Stolarski, with the Grosse Pointe Chamber of Commerce, joined...
GROSSE POINTE, MI
CBS Detroit

Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre To Hold Job Fairs April 21 & April 23

(CBS DETROIT) – The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre is hiring and looking to fill 300 seasonal positions. The hiring fair will happen on Thursday, April 21st, and on Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The open positions include: Executive Assistant Front of House Manager Concessions Supervisor Box Office Barback Bartender Summer Internships* Server Inventory Clerk Cashier Cook BBQ / Griller Dishwasher Food Prep Banquet Servers Hiring managers will be onsite during the job fair offering immediate employment to candidates. Internships interviews will not be onsite, but candidates can apply for internships online. Attendees must dress in business casual attire and bring a valid driver’s license, resume, and social security card with them. The hiring event will be at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, which is located at 2600 Atwater St. Detroit, MI 48207. To register, or for more information, call 313.962.WORK (9675) or visit thearetha.com to apply. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy