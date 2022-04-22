ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jalen Mills teases throwback helmets and Patriots fans went crazy

By Isaiah Houde
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y6R7w_0fHIaX2y00

The New England Patriots will have a new look this season with the return of the infamous red throwback uniforms.

The Patriots Hall of Fame teased a return of the uniform last December and Jalen Mills confirmed it with a photo he put on his Instagram story Thursday. New England hasn’t worn the uniforms since the NFL’s 75th anniversary season back in 2012.

In the following season, the NFL mandated the “One Shell” rule that only allowed for a single helmet throughout the year. That rule is now gone and the Patriots can sport one of the most popular uniforms in the league.

Here's fans reactions to Mills' post

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Patriots Announce Death Of Former Linebacker

Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
NFL
Yardbarker

This Trade with Patriots Gives Packers First Round Wide Receiver, Move Up in Draft

The Green Bay Packers have the 22nd and 28th overall picks in the first round of the NFL Draft. With two picks in the first round, many expect the Packers to address the wide receiver position. Some analysts predict Green Bay may even select two wide receivers in the first round, which would be quite extraordinary. Still some believe the Packers may trade one of their first round picks for a veteran wide receiver or to move up in the draft. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell proposed a trade that would do both.
GREEN BAY, WI
NJ.com

Ex-Giants coach Bill Parcells snubbed (again) by Patriots

This one continues to be a head-scratcher. Bill Parcells joined the New York Giants’ Ring of Honor in 2010 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013. Yet the two-time Super Bowl champion remains excluded from the New England Patriots Hall of Fame. Last week, the team announced...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Mills
Person
John
The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Announces Retirement At 26

At just 26-years-old, Devlin “Duck” Hodges is walking away from football. The former Steelers quarterback has been playing in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks. But on Friday, the team announced his decision to hang up his cleats. I’d like to thank the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#New England#American Football#The New England Patriots#The Patriots Hall Of Fame#Shell#Ftb Vids#Thereal Ant19#Veryrare Ns
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson And Larry Bird Agreed When Michael Jordan Told Them In 1992 That The NBA Was His League: "I Just Want You Two To Know, There's A New Sheriff In Town And His Name Is Michael Jordan."

Michael Jordan has always been supremely confident in himself and his abilities, it was part of the mentality that allowed him to become good enough to win 6 NBA titles in 8 years and claim the title of GOAT. And his desire was always to surpass the best, which for him meant overtaking the legacies of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, the two players that dominated the NBA between them in the 1980s.
NBA
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
Financial World

Booker T: "Steve Austin could become the new ..."

Steve Austin is still one of the main topics in the WWE, and Booker T was talking about him. “I wouldn’t say just a WrestleMania guy or anything like that,” Booker T said on The Hall of Fame podcast, as quoted by wrestlinginc. “Starpower is everything. Saudi...
WWE
Popculture

Shailene Woodley Officially Finished With Aaron Rodgers Relationship

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have split, for good this time. E! News reported that Woodley and Rodgers have ended their relationship after attempting to reconcile. The news comes a few months after it was initially reported that the couple called off their engagement. A source told E! News that...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Helmets
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Patriots-Texans trade

As the 2022 NFL Draft draws near, the New England Patriots and Houston Texans have finalized a draft pick trade to shore up their strategies. According to Adam Schefter, the Patriots dealt their fifth-round pick (170th overall) to the Texans for that team’s sixth- and seventh-round picks, the 183rd and 245th overall selections.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Longtime NFL Star Wide Receiver Considering Retirement

One of the best wide receivers of the last 10 years or so is considering retirement. DeSean Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro in 2009, told Sports Illustrated’s Ashley Nicole Moss on ‘Laces Out’ that he might be done. “I’m not really sure if I’m...
NFL
FanSided

Packers targeting massive trade to get Aaron Rodgers an elite weapon

The Packers are in dire need of weapons after trading Davante Adams to the Raiders, but they could be looking to Las Vegas for the remedy. Perhaps the biggest question the Green Bay Packers face entering the 2022 NFL Draft and the remainder of the offseason is how they are going to build the offense around Aaron Rodgers. After the club traded away Davante Adams to the Raiders, that left a gaping hole in the wide receiver room and group of pass-catchers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

2 NFL Players Reportedly Removed From Draft Boards

A couple of offensive tackles have reportedly been taken off of a few teams’ NFL draft boards as Thursday approaches. According to draft analyst Charlie Campbell, Alabama’s Evan Neal and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann have medical concerns that some teams just can’t move past. WalterFootball.com has...
NFL
NESN

Peter King Projects Patriots’ First-Round Pick In 2022 NFL Draft

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has a tendency to not go the box-office route in the first round of the NFL draft, whether it’s trading down or targeting an overlooked position. Peter King believes the future Hall of Famer will carry on with this trend Thursday night. King released...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

101K+
Followers
147K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy