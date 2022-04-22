Jalen Mills teases throwback helmets and Patriots fans went crazy

The New England Patriots will have a new look this season with the return of the infamous red throwback uniforms.

The Patriots Hall of Fame teased a return of the uniform last December and Jalen Mills confirmed it with a photo he put on his Instagram story Thursday. New England hasn’t worn the uniforms since the NFL’s 75th anniversary season back in 2012.

In the following season, the NFL mandated the “One Shell” rule that only allowed for a single helmet throughout the year. That rule is now gone and the Patriots can sport one of the most popular uniforms in the league.

Here's fans reactions to Mills' post