NFL Network draft analyst thinks these 2 prospects are perfect Patriots fits

By Henry McKenna
 3 days ago
The New England Patriots have a few obvious needs in the 2022 NFL draft: cornerback, linebacker and guard. And yet draft analysts can’t help but pair Bill Belichick’s team with a receiver prospect.

Considering they’re spending the third most at the receiver position among all NFL teams, wideout may not seem like one of their top needs. But they’re clearly still lacking in talent, even after acquiring receiver DeVante Parker in a trade. In 2023, the Patriots are also slated to see Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor and N’Keal Harry hit free agency. That uncertain present and future are what makes a prospect like Alabama receiver Jameson Williams so suitable for New England.

“Obviously, Jameson Williams would be a home-run pick,” NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah told reporters this week. “That would be somebody they would have great info on with Nick (Saban)’s connection there to Bill (Belichick). That to me would be a fun one.”

Williams tore his ACL in January at the end of a monster season: 79 catches for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns. If not for that injury in January, he would be the WR1 in this draft class. And that’s why he hasn’t slipped out of the first round, even if he will miss at least the first half of 2023 — and maybe all of the season.

If Williams is gone at 21st overall — and many expect him to be — the Patriots could go for a fit on defense.

“If you want to talk about a real playmaker on defense, I know linebacker — off-the-ball linebacker — has been a little bit undervalued recently. But, man, Devin Lloyd, for all the different things he can do, he kind of just feels like a Patriot-type player with the size, the length, the versatility, the intelligence, the leadership. All that stuff kind of screams Patriot to me,” Jeremiah said.

Lloyd, who at times reminds me of a lanky version of Jamie Collins, was a receiver at Utah before converting to receiver. His transition has been pretty darn effective, with 111 tackles, eight sacks and two interceptions in 2021. He’s a three-down linebacker that can play on the inside and outside.

“Those are kind of a couple examples,” Jeremiah said. “But I just think, again, faster, more dynamic, more explosive has got to be an area they’ve got to look at in this draft.”

NESN

NFL Insider Suggests ‘Dream Scenario’ For Patriots In 2022 Draft

Albert Breer believes that in a perfect world, the Patriots would land the next leader of their secondary in the first round of the NFL draft. New England has a variety of needs to address heading into the 2022 NFL Draft, which kicks off Thursday night in Las Vegas. As such, the Patriots could go in several directions with the 21st overall pick. That is unless Bill Belichick and company decide to trade down, which probably wouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tony Romo on the rocks: Former Dallas Cowboys QB fumbles away celebrity division title in playoff

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo had a spotty playoff record behind center – 2-4 lifetime – and it didn’t get any better Sunday on the golf course. Playing in the celebrity division of the ClubCorp Classic, a PGA Tour Champions event in Irving, Texas, Romo, 42, held the lead until he hit into the water at the par-5 18th hole at Las Colinas Country Club and made bogey, while former tennis pro Mardy Fish responded with a clutch birdie. That forced a tie with 106 points in the Stableford scoring system.
ARLINGTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Draft 2022 Profile: Will Kaiir Elam's name be called on Day 1?

Florida’s defensive woes have been well documented over the past few years, but one bright spot through all of it has been cornerback Kaiir Elam. He immediately made his presence known as a freshman by appearing in all 13 games for Florida and starting five of them. He finished the season with a career-high three interceptions and opposing offensive coordinators started planning around him. As a sophomore, he racked up 13 pass deflections and two more interceptions en route to an All-SEC First Team designation.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

