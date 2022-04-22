ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Fastest NFL Players of the Century

By Grant Suneson
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07uO7q_0fHIZ7Jg00 Ahead of the NFL Draft, beginning on April 28, fans are excitedly looking over the capabilities of the incoming players and hoping that their team will select those who can make a positive impact.

It can be difficult to evaluate which college football players will be successful at the NFL level, so teams often look for the most physically gifted players in the hopes that their athleticism can translate into success. ( These are the most valuable college football teams .)

One of the most important traits teams look for is speed. Offensive players who can outrun their opponents - and defenders who can keep up with anyone on the field - are always in high demand.

To determine the fastest NFL players of the century, 24/7 Tempo reviewed 40-yard dash results from the NFL combine since 2000 from Pro Football Reference . Only players who have played in the NFL or are part of the 2022 NFL Draft, were considered.

The fastest players on the football field almost always play one of two positions - cornerback or wide receiver. Speedy receivers are coveted for their ability to run past defensive backs for deep passes, and fast corners are essential to keep up with those receivers.

Only one prospect who didn’t play receiver or corner has run a 40-yard dash in 4.3 seconds or less in the last two decades - running back Chris Johnson. The speedy back is one of just eight players to rush for over 2,000 yards in a season. He is also the most recent, amassing 2,006 yards in 2009 with the Tennessee Titans (which is, nonetheless, one of the 12 NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl .)

Running well at the combine often causes players to shoot up draft boards. Of the 16 players who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.3 or fewer seconds in years past, 11 were drafted in the first three rounds. The three prospects who ran sub-4.3 40-yard dashes in 2022 could be drafted highly as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G7PGt_0fHIZ7Jg00

19. Jamel Dean
> 40-yard dash: 4.30 seconds
> College: Auburn
> Position: Cornerback
> Drafted: 3rd round, 94th pick, 2019
> Drafted by: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=162OzM_0fHIZ7Jg00

18. Darrius Heyward-Bey
> 40-yard dash: 4.30 seconds
> College: Maryland
> Position: Wide receiver
> Drafted: 1st round, 7th pick, 2009
> Drafted by: Oakland Raiders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=064Ol4_0fHIZ7Jg00

17. Mike Thomas
> 40-yard dash: 4.30 seconds
> College: Arizona
> Position: Wide receiver
> Drafted: 4th round, 107th pick, 2009
> Drafted by: Jacksonville Jaguars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0he8tT_0fHIZ7Jg00

16. Javelin Guidry
> 40-yard dash: 4.29 seconds
> College: Utah
> Position: Cornerback
> Drafted: Undrafted
> Drafted by: Signed with New York Jets as an undrafted free agent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0olUvc_0fHIZ7Jg00

15. Josh Robinson
> 40-yard dash: 4.29 seconds
> College: Central Florida
> Position: Cornerback
> Drafted: 3rd round, 66th pick, 2012
> Drafted by: Minnesota Vikings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44yn7l_0fHIZ7Jg00

14. Tyquan Thornton
> 40-yard dash: 4.28 seconds
> College: Baylor
> Position: Wide receiver
> Drafted: TBD
> Drafted by: TBD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g3kRJ_0fHIZ7Jg00

13. Rondale Moore
> 40-yard dash: 4.28 seconds
> College: Purdue
> Position: Wide receiver
> Drafted: 2nd round, 49th pick, 2021
> Drafted by: Arizona Cardinals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dSr7W_0fHIZ7Jg00

12. Jalen Myrick
> 40-yard dash: 4.28 seconds
> College: Minnesota
> Position: Cornerback
> Drafted: 7th round, 222nd pick, 2017
> Drafted by: Jacksonville Jaguars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49n4mn_0fHIZ7Jg00

11. J.J. Nelson
> 40-yard dash: 4.28 seconds
> College: Alabama-Birmingham
> Position: Wide receiver
> Drafted: 5th round, 159th pick, 2015
> Drafted by: Arizona Cardinals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ja0Kr_0fHIZ7Jg00

10. Demarcus Van Dyke
> 40-yard dash: 4.28 seconds
> College: Miami (FL)
> Position: Cornerback
> Drafted: 3rd round, 81st pick, 2011
> Drafted by: Oakland Raiders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S9kaB_0fHIZ7Jg00

9. Jacoby Ford
> 40-yard dash: 4.28 seconds
> College: Clemson
> Position: Wide receiver
> Drafted: 4th round, 108th pick, 2010
> Drafted by: Oakland Raiders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ZOF7_0fHIZ7Jg00

8. Anthony Schwartz
> 40-yard dash: 4.27 seconds
> College: Auburn
> Position: Wide receiver
> Drafted: 3rd round, 91st pick, 2021
> Drafted by: Cleveland Browns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pFUZc_0fHIZ7Jg00

7. Henry Ruggs III
> 40-yard dash: 4.27 seconds
> College: Alabama
> Position: Wide receiver
> Drafted: 1st round, 12th pick, 2020
> Drafted by: Las Vegas Raiders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nzMC6_0fHIZ7Jg00

6. Marquise Goodwin
> 40-yard dash: 4.27 seconds
> College: Texas
> Position: Wide receiver
> Drafted: 3rd round, 78th pick, 2013
> Drafted by: Buffalo Bills

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12AI59_0fHIZ7Jg00

5. Tariq Woolen
> 40-yard dash: 4.26 seconds
> College: Texas-San Antonio
> Position: Cornerback
> Drafted: TBD
> Drafted by: TBD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=340G8X_0fHIZ7Jg00

4. Dri Archer
> 40-yard dash: 4.26 seconds
> College: Kent State
> Position: Wide receiver
> Drafted: 3rd round, 97th pick, 2014
> Drafted by: Pittsburgh Steelers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yaWtN_0fHIZ7Jg00

3. Chris Johnson
> 40-yard dash: 4.24 seconds
> College: East Carolina
> Position: Running back
> Drafted: 1st round, 24th pick, 2008
> Drafted by: Tennessee Titans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yoQCI_0fHIZ7Jg00

2. Kalon Barnes
> 40-yard dash: 4.23 seconds
> College: Baylor
> Position: Cornerback
> Drafted: TBD
> Drafted by: TBD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qSzFT_0fHIZ7Jg00

1. John Ross
> 40-yard dash: 4.22 seconds
> College: Washington
> Position: Wide receiver
> Drafted: 1st round, 9th pick, 2017
> Drafted by: Cincinnati Bengals

