ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Kraft Heinz Partners with Microsoft for Innovative Supply Chain Management Update

By David Nadelle
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rzrxM_0fHIZ4fV00

Microsoft is no stranger to helping companies step into the digital age using cloud computing and artificial intelligence. Food and beverage king Kraft Heinz is the latest to partner with Microsoft to modernize operations and create a stronger supply chain .

Compare: 10 Things You Always (and Never) Should Buy at the Dollar Store
Discover: 6 Bad Habits That Hike Up Your Grocery Bill

The Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) announced the partnership on Thursday. The multiyear deal will see KHC move the majority of its global data center assets to Microsoft’s Azure service and adopt various cloud, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital twin technologies to transform the company.

By using Azure to create digital twins of its 34 manufacturing facilities in North America, Kraft Heinz can use the replicas for testing processes before implementing them on the real factory floors.

The companies also have plans to create a joint virtual digital innovation office, the goal being the co-engineering of new solutions to improve Kraft Heinz’s digital manufacturing capabilities with the aid of Microsoft’s AI technologies, machine learning predictive algorithms and “internet of things” platform.

And there is also talk of producing a “Supply Chain Control Tower,” which will act as air traffic control for Kraft Heinz, giving the company live oversight of its plants and their operations.

Carlos Abrams-Rivera, North America President and Executive Vice President at Kraft Heinz, said of the partnership, “Our collaboration with Microsoft is a critical piece of our transformation strategy, providing us with the machine learning and advanced analytics to drive innovation and efficiencies across the supply chain so we can get products into the market faster, better serve our customers and, ultimately, deliver on the sustained and growing consumer demand our iconic brands continue to experience.”

See: 6 Household Staples That Are a Waste of Money
Find: 10 Dollar Store Items That Aren’t Even Worth the Buck

After shareholders approved the merger of Kraft Foods and H.J. Heinz in early 2015, the new Kraft Heinz Co. is now the third-largest food and beverage company in North America and the fifth largest in the world with over $26.0 billion in annual sales as of 2020.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Kraft Heinz Partners with Microsoft for Innovative Supply Chain Management Update

Comments / 0

Related
protocol.com

Amazon launches $1 billion fund to make workers' lives less miserable and fix the supply chain

Amazon has launched a new $1 billion fund to invest in companies that will make delivery faster, further automate warehouses and, ideally, improve worker safety. The new fund's first round of investment includes Modjoul, a wearable safety technology company that's main product is a belt that gathers biomechanical data on workers and is intended to reduce musculoskeletal injuries for warehouse workers. In addition, Amazon used the fund to invest in several robotics companies that make walking robots, robotic arms and other automated technologies for warehouses.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kraft Foods#H J Heinz Company#Kraft Heinz Partners#Kraft Heinz Co#Khc#Kraft Heinz#Ai
Benzinga

Mondelez Agrees To Acquire Confectionery Company Ricolino For $1.3B

Mondelez International Inc MDLZ has agreed to acquire Grupo Bimbo’s confectionery business, Ricolino, for $1.3 billion. The company expects the acquisition to double the size of its Mexico business and provide an attractive entry point into the chocolate category while expanding its presence in snacking. Ricolino’s annual revenue is...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

Volkswagen Has Very Bad News

German automaker Volkswagen ( (VWAGY) - Get Volkswagen AG Report) said the demand for chips in cars remain high as supply chain constraints persist and will not improve until 2024. Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz told German daily Boersen-Zeitung recently that there will not be enough semiconductor chips until 2024...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Amazon has a new name for its free streaming TV service

Amazon said Wednesday it's rebranding its free-to-stream, ad-supported service from IMDb TV to Amazon Freevee. The service was launched in 2019 as IMDb Freedive. Ad-based, on-demand offerings are on the rise in a market that's filled with subscription services. Amazon jumped into the ad-supported video streaming market three years ago...
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
133K+
Followers
10K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy