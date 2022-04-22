ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 Reasons Social Media Killed Online Forums

By Brad R. Edwards
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've been on the internet for a while, chances are you've come across online forums in the past. The late 2000s and early 2010s were the heydays of online forums. While many are still online and enjoy an active user base, it's fair to say that they have much less...

What Is the Splinternet and Is It a Concern?

The internet is an infinitely large virtual landscape that plays a role in almost all of our daily lives. Most of us know the internet as a place where we can learn, talk about, or shop for pretty much anything we want, but the creation of the "splinternet" has and will change this for millions of people around the world.
Unable to Log In to Your TikTok Account? Try These Methods

TikTok is a highly-interactive platform where users share short-form videos to connect with the audience. Even if you don't upload anything, just scrolling through the creativity of other creators elevates your mood. Unfortunately, some users might run into login issues now and then due to various reasons. Are you unable...
The 5 Best Websites for Finding Great Quotes and Sayings

There are tons of reasons that you might need to find a quote. Perhaps you’re working on a project, or just need a little pick-me-up to get you motivated. Regardless of exactly why, getting the right quote for the right situation can be hard. Thankfully, there are a bunch of websites online that make this a problem of the past. Here are five of the best.
Why Google Is Cracking Down on Call-Recording Apps

In the old days, if you wanted to record the contents of an important conversation you had to grab a piece of paper and scribble notes as fast as you could. Then smartphones showed up and saved us from that nightmare by giving us numerous third-party apps to record phone calls. These third-party apps have been a lifesaver for people of all kinds, but especially journalists, writers, and small businesses, who sometimes conduct important matters via phone.
Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
Elon Musk sends first tweet after buying Twitter

Elon Musk has sent his first tweet after reaching an agreement to buy Twitter for around $44bn. The company’s new owner posted the phrase “Yes!!!” surrounded by red hearts, shooting stars and rocket ship emojis, above his statement on the deal.“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Mr Musk said in the company statement announcing the deal on Monday.“I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to...
Jameela Jamil quits Twitter after Elon Musk buys site for $44bn

Jameela Jamil has announced she’s leaving Twitter after news broke that Elon Musk purchased the platform.The Tesla founder successfully acquired the social media site on Monday (25 April) for about $44bn (£34.5bn). As a result, Twitter will now be a privately owned company.Hours before the announcement, billionaire Musk urged his “worst critics” to stay on Twitter.Users of the site have been reacting to news of the sale, with some announcing that they’d be abandoning their accounts.Former The Good Place actor and presenter Jamil has stated that she’d also be leaving the platform due to fears of how the environment...
Bleach Peddler Kerri Rivera Appears to Be Back to Peddling Bleach After Police Raid

In July 2021, police in Bremerhaven, Germany raided the home of Kerri Rivera, a faux health expert whose lifelong passion is shilling chlorine dioxide, a dangerous fake treatment that she’s marketed as a cure for autism, COVID and other serious illnesses. (In reality, chlorine dioxide, which is also sometimes referred to by the name Miracle Mineral Solution, is a powerful bleaching agent that the FDA says can cause “serious and potentially life-threatening side effects” when ingested.) Rivera, whom one might have surmised to be spooked or chastened, dropped out of sight following the raid until earlier this month, when she returned to Telegram and once again began peddling bleach.
Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
