Election board denies petition

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
PRYOR, Okla. (KTUL) — On Monday, Gov. Kevin Stitt will sign the LEAD Act with hopes of moving one step closer to landing a mega-deal. On Tuesday, Mayes County residents will sound off on the next part of the process -- the Tax Increment Financing. "No TIF period," said...
Tulsa insurance executive Mark Tedford doesn't officially join the Oklahoma House of Representatives until November, but he can already start measuring the first-year member offices at the state Capitol. Tedford, 52, effectively became one of Oklahoma's newest legislators at 5 p.m. April 15 when the books closed without anyone else...
A New York state commission that oversees judicial conduct has ruled that a Westchester County judge should be removed from office.Attorneys and justices on the commission voted Elmsford Village Court Justice Carlos Gonzalez should be removed from office in connection with six incidents of miscondu…
