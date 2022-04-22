ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haskell County, OK

Election board denies petition

stiglernews.com
 3 days ago

Haskell County Election Board members have denied a petition for contest of...

www.stiglernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTUL

Mayes County TIF opposition ready to kick into action

PRYOR, Okla. (KTUL) — On Monday, Gov. Kevin Stitt will sign the LEAD Act with hopes of moving one step closer to landing a mega-deal. On Tuesday, Mayes County residents will sound off on the next part of the process -- the Tax Increment Financing. "No TIF period," said...
MAYES COUNTY, OK
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

'New' legislator wins state House seat just by filing

Tulsa insurance executive Mark Tedford doesn't officially join the Oklahoma House of Representatives until November, but he can already start measuring the first-year member offices at the state Capitol. Tedford, 52, effectively became one of Oklahoma's newest legislators at 5 p.m. April 15 when the books closed without anyone else...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Haskell County, OK
Government
City
Haskell, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Elections
County
Haskell County, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy