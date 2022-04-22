Man Sues Kraft Over Lemonade Mix Claiming He Was 'Economically Injured'
The complaint asked for equitable relief, claiming he and other consumers sustained "monetary and economic injuries" from purchasing the lemonade...www.newsweek.com
The complaint asked for equitable relief, claiming he and other consumers sustained "monetary and economic injuries" from purchasing the lemonade...www.newsweek.com
if you claim to be "economically injured" after purchasing a $3 powdered lemonade mix, you probably have larger life issues to focus on.
The suit must be tossed. If it isn't then we all need to sue for economic injury over rising gas prices.If you make the product as directed, you get the amount listed. I hate watered down lemonade, etc. so I always use more mix.
I'm filing suit against Lay's. My bag of chips is only half full. Also suing because they have added addictive ingredients as per their own slogan, "Bet you can't eat just one".
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 112