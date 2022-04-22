ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Man Sues Kraft Over Lemonade Mix Claiming He Was 'Economically Injured'

By Samantha Berlin
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The complaint asked for equitable relief, claiming he and other consumers sustained "monetary and economic injuries" from purchasing the lemonade...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 112

Marcus Edward
1d ago

if you claim to be "economically injured" after purchasing a $3 powdered lemonade mix, you probably have larger life issues to focus on.

Reply(8)
108
TC Andrews
2d ago

The suit must be tossed. If it isn't then we all need to sue for economic injury over rising gas prices.If you make the product as directed, you get the amount listed. I hate watered down lemonade, etc. so I always use more mix.

Reply(4)
38
Jeff Collins
1d ago

I'm filing suit against Lay's. My bag of chips is only half full. Also suing because they have added addictive ingredients as per their own slogan, "Bet you can't eat just one".

Reply(2)
25
