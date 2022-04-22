ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

New Dating Terms You Need to Know

By Sophie Lloyd
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Are you being chased by a "zombie"? Guilty of "groundhogging"? These are the relationship trends you must be aware of so you don't get your heart...

StaceyNHerrera

Women ends relationship because boyfriend refused to spend the night

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. After dating for more than four months, my friend could not understand why her boyfriend refused to spend the night with her. She asked him directly, and he gave her a simple answer: "I'm not going to stay because I'm not ready yet."
Upworthy

Single women share why they intentionally choose to avoid relationships: 'I prefer the peace'

Dating and marriage may seem like the norm to many, however, some women are challenging the status quo by choosing to remain single. This may seem like a curious decision to make. One Reddit user took to the subreddit Ask Women to find out why women were willingly remaining single. Reddit user CrypticWeirdo9105 asked, "Women who stay single purposefully, what's the reason behind it and how's life been since you made the decision?" In response, many women described the peace and happiness that comes with this lifestyle. Others shared how they feel like they are their best selves when they are single.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fatherly

6 Things You Should Never, Ever Say to Your Partner

When you talk to someone all the time, you’re bound to say the wrong thing. Some comments will be stupid, others mean. But often these are heat-of-the-moment misfirings and an apology usually brings forgiveness. But then there are the words that you can’t walk back. They’re cruel, spiteful, and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
#Dating Tips#Ter#Dating Coach#First Date#Emlovz
MindBodyGreen

6 Habits That Increase Your Odds Of Divorce, From A Marriage Therapist

What do people in successful relationships do differently than those in unsuccessful or unsatisfying relationships?. Since the 1970s, psychologist John Gottman, Ph.D., and his team have studied thousands of couples to see what exactly people are doing in their relationships, and they've monitored these couples for many years following their time in the lab. Their research has found that the couples that split within six years of getting married tend to have six similar habits. These habits are:
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
marriage.com

25 Weird Things Narcissists Do: Phrases and Signs

Some of the weird things narcissists do include finding a way to infringe on their mate at the most inopportune time. That can be whether the partner is sound asleep or falling ill, and the individual finds a reason that they must disagree on that very point in time. Even...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
marriage.com

10 Things That Will Happen When You Meet the Right Person

If you are in a relationship, you’ve probably wondered whether you are dating the right person. There are a lot of benefits of being with the right man, especially if you are looking for a long-term relationship leading to marriage. But how do you know you have found the...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: These are the zodiac signs that will be lucky in love in 2022

Irrespective of how much you make in life, unless you have a life partner life seems incomplete. While you can work hard and make a career for yourself, love is something that will only come to you if the stars are aligned for you. Here are the zodiac signs who might get lucky in love this year:
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Vanessa Lachey says she gave husband Nick an ultimatum before marriage: ‘We took a break’

Vanessa Lachey has spoken candidly about her relationship with Nick Lachey and the ultimatum she gave him before they officially tied the knot.The NCIS: HawaiÊ»i star recalled how she initiated a conversation with Nick five years into their relationship about where things were going during a sneak peek of their upcoming Netflix dating show, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. According to Vanessa, she wanted take big steps with the 98 Degree singer, which included having children. “We dated for five years, so I finally said: ‘what are we doing?’” the 41-year-old actor recalled. “I have now moved...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

The Most Psychic Zodiac Signs: These 3 Signs Can Sense Your B.S. From Miles Away

Click here to read the full article. Have you ever known something to be true, but couldn’t rationally explain why or how? Friends or family may have questioned your thought pattern and behavior, but it turned out your gut reaction was right. You may just be one of the most psychic zodiac signs. If you seek validation, allow me to step in and explain. Sometimes our feelings are more than just feelings—they are the superpowers that connect us to a divine, spiritual realm. More likely than not, your feelings have influenced your decision-making process and guided you on your life’s...
LIFESTYLE
purewow.com

These 6 Gaslighting Phrases Are the Markers of True Toxicity

Gaslighting is a communication technique in which someone causes you to question your own version of past events. Most times, it’s meant to make you feel like you’re losing your grip on reality. In its milder forms, gaslighting creates an unequal power dynamic in a relationship. But at its worst, gaslighting can actually be a form of mind-control and psychological abuse.
MENTAL HEALTH
marriage.com

30 Top Signs A Narcissist Is Really Finished With You

A toxic narcissist relationship revolves around insecurity, abuse, and then manipulation. It is a cycle that will leave the victim without self-esteem, a world full of anxiety, no social life, weak physical health, and traumatic life. The narcissist will continue to abuse the victim until they tear the person apart....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
marriage.com

Why Do Narcissists Refuse to Apologize- 5 Reasons

When a partner apologizes properly, the individual owns the part they played, fully acknowledging their partner’s feelings, and making it a goal to resolve the issue to each persons’ satisfaction with life lessons coming from the experience. When asking do narcissists apologize following this context, the answer would...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Distractify

"Pocketing" Is Becoming a More Common Term in Dating, but What Does It Mean?

The internet is full of new trends, and while some of them are harmless or even positive, others can be pretty harmful. Sometimes, though, the internet just gives a name to something that has always existed, and that seems to be the case with pocketing, a new term that has emerged in dating circles on social media. Naturally, the emergence of the term has led some to wonder what it means.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
