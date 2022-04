Back in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, the Minnesota Wild chose names like Joel Eriksson Ek and Jordan Greenway, but they also drafted a Russian kid late in the fifth round that no one really knew about, and it has turned out to be one of the best selections they ever made. It took about five years, but that kid made his way to the NHL, onto the roster of the Wild, and quickly became one of the faces of the franchise as a rookie.

