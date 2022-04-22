ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Pope Francis Clears Friday Schedule to Deal With Knee Pain

By VOA News
Voice of America
 4 days ago

Pope Francis cleared his schedule Friday after knee pain flared up again and required medical checks, the Vatican said. "The pope has slowed down his activities today due to medical checks...

www.voanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Bleach Peddler Kerri Rivera Appears to Be Back to Peddling Bleach After Police Raid

In July 2021, police in Bremerhaven, Germany raided the home of Kerri Rivera, a faux health expert whose lifelong passion is shilling chlorine dioxide, a dangerous fake treatment that she’s marketed as a cure for autism, COVID and other serious illnesses. (In reality, chlorine dioxide, which is also sometimes referred to by the name Miracle Mineral Solution, is a powerful bleaching agent that the FDA says can cause “serious and potentially life-threatening side effects” when ingested.) Rivera, whom one might have surmised to be spooked or chastened, dropped out of sight following the raid until earlier this month, when she returned to Telegram and once again began peddling bleach.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Voice of America

Despite Pandemic Easing, Ramadan Drive-Through Iftars Still Commonplace in US

During Ramadan, communal iftars, or breaking of fasts for Muslims in mosques, are the norm in the United States, but since the coronavirus pandemic began, drive-through food distributions have become popular. VOA's Faiza Bukhari takes us behind the scenes at one of Virginia's Islamic centers, where a daily drive-through iftar for roughly 800 people is organized. Camera and video editing by Qazafi Babar.
VIRGINIA STATE
Voice of America

Ukraine Marks 2 Months of War, Tries to Observe Orthodox Easter

April 24 marks two months of war in Ukraine, and Easter for Orthodox Christians, the vast majority of the country’s population. Services this year in battle-worn areas were often sparse amid growing numbers of deaths, injuries and families fleeing their homes. VOA’s Heather Murdock reports from Irpin in Ukraine with Yan Boechat in Kharkiv.
RELIGION
Voice of America

Cook Islands Records First COVID-19 Death

Wellington, New Zealand — The tiny South Pacific nation of the Cook Islands reported its first coronavirus-related death Sunday, more than two years after the pandemic erupted. A 63-year-old woman, who had underlying health conditions, died on her way to hospital on the island of Aitutaki late Saturday. "It...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
Person
Santiago Cafiero
Person
Saint Peter
Voice of America

Drop in Vaccines Exposes Latin American Children to Disease, Report Shows

Panama City, Panama — One in four children in Latin America and the Caribbean does not have vaccine protection against three potentially deadly diseases, a U.N. report said Monday, warning of plummeting inoculation rates. While 90% of children in the region in 2015 had received the vaccine for diphtheria,...
KIDS
Voice of America

Woman with One Leg Seeks to Run 102 Marathons in 102 Days

A woman who lost one leg to cancer is seeking to break a world record by completing 102 marathon-length runs in 102 days. A marathon is a race that goes 42 kilometers. Jacky Hunt-Broersma, who lives in the western American state of Arizona, set her goal in mid-January. And every day since then, she has been running the distance of a marathon.
GILBERT, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy