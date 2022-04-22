Earth Day was almost called something else entirely
The origins of the annual event can be traced back to the late 1960s, but the name "Earth Day" didn't come about until years...www.myhighplains.com
The origins of the annual event can be traced back to the late 1960s, but the name "Earth Day" didn't come about until years...www.myhighplains.com
MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.https://MyHighPlains.com
Comments / 0