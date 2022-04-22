ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Tesco to ration cooking oil purchases as war in Ukraine hikes food prices

By Zoe Wood
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N3imB_0fHIRjIF00
Tesco is following in the footsteps of Morrisons and Waitrose which have already limited purchases to two a person.

Tesco has become the latest supermarket to ration cooking oil as the Russia-Ukraine war chokes off the flow of sunflower oil to the UK food industry, further raising the cost of popular items such as crisps and chips.

Most of the UK’s sunflower oil comes from Ukraine and the war has had a devastating impact on availability as exports ground to a halt. With firms left scrabbling to source other vegetable oils, the price of cooking oil in the shops is about a 20% higher than a year ago.

Tesco has introduced a buying limit of three bottles per customer across its entire cooking oil range. The UK’s biggest retailer says it has good availability of cooking oil but on its website a small number of vegetable oils are out of stock.

Tesco is following in the footsteps of Morrisons and Waitrose which have already limited purchases to two a person. Waitrose said it was “closely monitoring the situation and working with our suppliers to ensure customers continue to have a choice of cooking oils”. Sainsbury’s and Asda have yet to take any action.

As well as being a cupboard staple at home, sunflower oil can also be found in hundreds of products, from ready meals to crisps, and biscuits to mayonnaise.

Tom Lock, founder of The British Snack Company, which makes hand-cooked crisps for sale in pubs, said that after potatoes, its other key ingredient was sunflower oil.

“Sunflower oil is the industry standard for snacks,” said Lock who explained the company had been forced to switch to rapeseed oil. “It is impossible to get sunflower oil in any quantity. You just can’t get it. We’ve secured enough rapeseed to get us through to August, but we are paying three times as much for it as we were for sunflower oil a year ago.”

Lock said it was inevitable that price increases would be passed on to the customer. “We’ve already done one price increase to our customers this year,” he said.

As an interim step to make sure foods such as crisps, breaded fish, frozen vegetables and chips remain on sale, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has said suppliers can switch to using rapeseed oil and allow their labels to catch up. Shoppers should look out for stickers on packets and on shelves explaining any recipe change, it advises.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) said some retailers had put limits on cooking oil purchases “as a temporary measure to ensure availability for everyone”. Andrea Martinez-Inchausti, deputy director of food, said that where sunflower oil had been substituted retailers would “change product labels as soon as possible”.

Gary Lewis, of oil importer KTC Edibles, said that vegetable oil prices had eased off their recent highs but were still “way up” on before the war. Other factors, such as the crop problems linked to Covid and the climate crisis, as well as the competing demand for biofuels, were also underpinning the market, he said. “Prices are still extremely high and that will contribute towards the high inflation around the world.”

On Friday, Indonesia, the world’s biggest palm oil producer, announced it would ban exports of cooking oil and its raw materials to reduce domestic shortages and hold down skyrocketing prices. President Joko Widodo announced the ban, a day after hundreds of people protested in the capital against rising food costs. It begins next Thursday and will last for an undetermined length of time.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Shelf shock: soaring supermarket prices shoppers find hard to swallow

From dog food to coffee, readers are reporting some basic goods’ prices are rising by far more than inflation. Inflation is rampant, and supermarket prices are no exception. Shoppers are returning to stores to find old favourites have leapt in price from one week to the next. The cost of consumer goods is spiralling at such a rate that retail analysts have coined a new term, shelf shock.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Guardian

Putin still has friends in the west – and they’re gaining ground

That picture of Vladimir Putin, alone at the end of a long Kremlin table, may prove one of the enduring images of this war – but it is deceiving. Because although every day brings fresh confirmation that the Russian dictator is drenched in blood, with the rocket attack on Kramatorsk only the latest evidence, he is not friendless. Naturally, he has allies among his fellow brutal world leaders, whether in Minsk, Damascus or Beijing, but he has chums in less expected places too. In a conflict cast by both sides as Putin v the west, the Russian leader has powerful friends behind enemy lines – and, even if his western admirers have had to engage in some deft footwork since the invasion of Ukraine, they are gaining ground.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joko Widodo
Daily Mail

Supermarkets start rationing cooking oil: Now shoppers are restricted to three bottles in Tesco, two in Waitrose and Morrisons and just one in Iceland as supplies are decimated by war in Ukraine

Supermarkets are imposing limits on how much cooking oil customers can buy due to supplies being hit by the war in Ukraine. Most of the UK's sunflower oil comes from Ukraine, where Russia's invasion has caused huge disruption to exports. With sunflower oil in short supply, demand has increased for...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Mail

'Sourfaux' scandal hits supermarkets as major chains are accused of fooling shoppers by labelling bread as 'made with sourdough' despite being made in factories with up to 15 ingredients

Supermarkets are being accused of fooling shoppers by labelling bread as 'made with sourdough' despite being produced in factories with up to 10 ingredients. A food and farming group has said that the bread - which is seen as a healthy alternative to other baked loaves - is traditionally made by the simple combination of flour, water and salt.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Popculture

Candy Recall Sparks Factory Closure

Italian confectionery group Ferrero has been ordered to suspend production at its Belgium plant after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its Kinder products have been reported in numerous countries. The plant was shut down after Belgium's food safety agency AFSCA-FAVV, per Sky News, said a link was confirmed between more than 100 salmonella cases and Ferrero production in southern Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking Oil#Food Prices#Vegetable Oils#Tesco#Morrisons And Waitrose#Asda#The British Snack Company#Lock
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Country That Has The Most Oil

The battle over access to crude oil has been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its exports. This, in turn, has made the price of oil rocket above $100, which is near a record set just over a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic in China has dropped global demand recently, This has helped […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Popculture

Bottled Water Recall Issued

A bottled water recall has been issued, though details are a bit sparse. On Wednesday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency — the Canadian equivalent to the FDA in the U.S. — issued a recall on Co-Op Clearview brand Artesian Water. The reason for the recall was possible "Microbial Contamination," namely yeast and mold.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
BBC

Covid: Nine new symptoms added to official list

The official list of Covid symptoms has been expanded to include another nine signs of a coronavirus infection. The UK Health Security Agency's updated guidance now lists symptoms including a sore throat, muscle pains and diarrhoea. The move comes more than two years into the pandemic, and just days after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

"Vehicle From Hell" - Authorities Intercept Truck Carrying 282 Dogs for Meat Trade in China

In deplorable circumstances, animal rights activists and local police in China have captured a truck transporting over 300 dogs headed for the meat or pet industries. According to a statement from animal welfare non-profit Humane Society International, the truck, carrying 260 pups and 22 adult dogs, was stopped on a highway in the eastern Chinese province of Anhui after an arduous 1,000-mile journey.
CHINA
The Guardian

The Guardian

250K+
Followers
66K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy