Gary Cohen caught on hot mic on Mets broadcast: 'Why are we showing Yankee highlights?'

By Ryan Chichester
 3 days ago

With the Mets leading 5-1 in the sixth inning of Thursday’s series finale against the Giants, and the team well on its way to becoming the first 10-win team of the 2022 season, the SNY broadcast cut to a quick game break after the first out of the top of the sixth was recorded.

And play-by-play announcer Gary Cohen didn’t seem to like the nature of that game break.

The break was apparently supposed to show highlights of the Yankee game unfolding simultaneously, as the struggling Bombers were being shut out by the Tigers in Detroit. But instead, the broadcast continued to show the Mets game, while Cohen must have thought the highlight was playing.

“Why are we showing Yankee highlights?” Cohen asked to his counterparts, not knowing he was being caught by a hot mic.

The Mets are clearly the more exciting team in New York at the moment, while the Yankees have come out of the gate in underwhelming fashion. As a result, Cohen doesn’t seem to care about how the Mets’ crosstown rivals are faring.

