If you are the type of person that complains that there's "nothing to do here" in Southwest Oklahoma, your weekend plans just landed in your lap. The Apache Rattlesnake Festival is a traditional rattlesnake roundup where the entire town transforms into a metropolitan area for one weekend while the population swells. Thousands of people embark on a journey for one reason, to see who managed to wrangle the biggest rattlesnake in the area... granted, I'm sure the rattlesnakes come from far and wide all over our piece of rural America.

APACHE, OK ・ 10 DAYS AGO