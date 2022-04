DYERSBURG, Tenn. — FOX13 is following developments after a video appears to show a teacher throwing a student to the floor while breaking up a fight between students. The video shows an incident that happened at Dyersburg Middle School this week. The teacher can be seen breaking up a fight between two female students. As one student falls to the floor and attempts to get up, the teacher grabs the student and throws her back to the floor.

