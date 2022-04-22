ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Firefighters tackle blazing car in Cleobury Mortimer

By David Tooley, TooleyMedia
Shropshire Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA car was "50 per cent destroyed" by a blaze in Cleobury Mortimer. Firefighters from the...

www.shropshirestar.com

The Independent

Architect who ‘died’ for five minutes in horror house fire reveals where he ‘went’ when his heart stopped

A holiday home boss and father-of-five who ‘died’ for five minutes when his heart stopped beating after a terrifying house fire sent him into cardiac arrest has become friends with the firefighter who brought him back to life.Retired architect Steve Taylor, 64, and his wife, Jo, 53, who run the business based at their home in Upper Tysoe, Wawickshire, together, had sat down to dinner in January 14 with her 80-year-old parents when smoke poured through the ceiling light fittings and the fire alarms sounded.Ushering everyone out, Steve – father to Jessica, 36, George 34, Ben, 22, Will, 12, and...
The Independent

Four killed in ‘devastating’ stabbing attack

Three women and a man have been killed in a “devastating” stabbing attack at a house in south-east London.The victims were all pronounced dead at the scene in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, in the early hours of Monday.A man, who was known to them, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.Anne Birkett, 60, whose back bedroom looks on to the property where the victims were found, said she was woken by police sirens and a circling helicopter just before 2am.Ms Birkett told the PA news agency: “It’s devastating – you hear all of this but you never...
CBS Philly

Driver Strikes Woman On Sidewalk Before Crashing Into Front Porch Of West Philadelphia Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle before the driver crashed into a front porch of a rowhome in Philadelphia. Video shows a smashed front end of a white sedan at 38th and Parrish Streets in Mantua just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the driver of the vehicle struck a parked Ford Ranger and a woman on the sidewalk before crashing into a front porch and coming to a stop. The driver remained on the scene and has no signs of injuries. The woman struck was transported to an area hospital and placed in critical condition. License and Inspections on the scene examining the porch and collapsed roof of the home the car crashed into. No one inside the home was injured.
BBC

M1 crash: Drink-drive mum jailed over deaths of children

A mother who killed two of her children when she crashed into a lorry while drink-driving has been jailed for more than four years. Mary McCann, 35, crashed into the HGV on the M1 northbound near Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, on 9 August. Daughter Lilly, four, and son Smaller, 10, were...
Daily Voice

Three Rescued, Five Hospitalized In Fierce Paterson Fire

Three residents were rescued and two others joined them at the hospital during a fire in a Paterson multi-family home. All five were taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center as firefighters battled the 12th Avenue blaze, which responders said ignited in a rear third-floor unit of the four-story building shortly after 8 a.m.
Daily Voice

Man ID'd By Coroner After Drowning In Codorus Creek

A 26-year-old man has been identified as the man who drowned in Codorus Creek on Sunday, Apr. 24, according to a release by the coroner's office. Andrew C. Altland, of the 300 block of West Gas Avenue in York, had been missing since he fell down an embankment into the Codorus Creek on near the 200 block of West Philadelphia Street by the West Philadelphia Street bridge in York City around 8:15 p.m., authorities said at the time.
