Meteorologist Lowell Melser says Sunday will be mostly sunny and very warm with temps in the 80's for some parts of Maryland. It will be a perfect day to get to outside during the day. There is a slight chance for rain this evening while tonight will be partly cloudy with a slight breeze. Monday will be mostly sunny with temps in the 70's while there is another chance for rain on Tuesday.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO