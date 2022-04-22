ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Can Find These Giant Pancakes In Atlanta

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

If you were not hungry before reading this, you are about to be. There is a new pancake taking over the South and this one is bigger than all the rest. Those familiar with Atlanta's brunch scene have heard of this one-of-a-kind cuisine.

Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best pancakes in every state, and the giant pancakes at Oy! took first place for Georgia. Almost all of the menu items including sandwiches and omelets are oversized at Oy! The menu provides both gluten-free and vegetarian options for customers to choose from. The famous pancakes are 14 inches long and can be purchased with toppings ranging from fruit, to Oreos, to cinnamon and sugar. Some of the pancakes are even made with cake batter. Oy! is located off of Cumberland Parkway and provides a breakfast, brunch and lunch catering service to locals.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the pancakes at Oy!:

"Everything about Oy! is oversized, including the pancakes, which come as big as 14 inches across. Always ask about the pancake of the day if you're dining here; some of the combos make for a tasty breakfast."

For more pancakes click HERE .

