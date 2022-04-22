Missing Florence 17-year-old last seen Monday

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Florence Police are asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old who hasn’t been seen since Monday, April 18.

Sierra Jordan Turner is a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5′ 4″ and weighs about 170 pounds. Turner was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and jeans.

She left the Cole Avenue area in Florence on Monday and officials said they did not know which direction she went from there.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she may be is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610.

