ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Bracing For 'Extreme, Catastrophic Fire Weather'

By Ginny Reese
WWDC DC101
WWDC DC101
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bugBZ_0fHIO5sF00
Photo: Getty Images

High winds, low humidity, and warm weather are stirring up the perfect recipe for catastrophic fire weather in Arizona, reported USA Today .

The National Weather Service warned the Southwest of "a threat of extremely critical fire weather." The warning is for the central and southern High Plains and southern Rockies on Friday. Damaging wind gusts mixed with high winds and low humidity will take place, causing existing fires to "spread uncontrollably." In addition, conditions are just right for new fires to start very easily.

Santa Fe National Forest officials said late on Thursday, "There is high confidence that a widespread extreme and catastrophic fire weather event will occur on Friday."

The Tunnel Fire is already ravaging parts of Arizona near Flagstaff. The fire has already burned over 20,000 acres and is quickly spreading due to the windy conditions. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey declared a state of emergency on Thursday in Coconino County where about 30 homes and 24 other properties have already been destroyed.

There are ways to keep up with the ongoing fires. The National Wildfire Coordinating Group has a map that shows all of the current fires burning across the state.

Click here to view the National Wildfire Coordinating Group 's map and keep up-to-date with safety information.

Comments / 0

Related
fox40jackson.com

Arizona wildfire triples in size as thousands flee their homes

A fast-moving Arizona wildfire tripled in size on Wednesday as weather conditions are expected to worsen, further fueling the massive wind-driven blaze. The so-called Tunnel Fire has grown to nearly 20,000 acres, up from 6,000 acres Tuesday, as it burns 14 miles north of Flagstaff. Conditions are expected to become windier Thursday and Friday with gusts up to 50 miles per hour in most of northern Arizona, according to a U.S. Forest Service statement.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

Big warm up heading for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a few windy days, the wind is finally dying down this weekend. That will hopefully help in the fight against multiple wildfires across the state. By Sunday, wind gusts will be around 20 mph in the High Country for areas like Flagstaff. We do have...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Flagstaff, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
12 News

Government Prairie Fire erupts west of Flagstaff

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — As Arizona firefighters continue to battle wildfires racing across the state, a new fire has started in Northern Arizona. The 5-acre Government Prairie Fire started Tuesday evening on private property and is burning near Brannigan Park and Government Prairie roads just west of Flagstaff. Coconino...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
UPI News

N.M. wildfire exceeds 6,000 acres, hundreds of structures destroyed

April 16 (UPI) -- A New Mexico wildfire responsible for thousands of evacuations and the deaths of an elderly couple has grown to more than 6,000 acres, firefighters say. The McBride Fire that has ravaged the village of Ruidoso, N.M., was measured late Friday at 6,185 acres, according to an update issued by state, federal and local fire agencies working with the Southwest Coordination Center.
RUIDOSO, NM
KSNB Local4

Southwest Nebraska towns evacuate as wildfires spread

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A wildfire burned from the Kansas border to the Cambridge area, with a smaller fire in between Cambridge and Stockville on Friday. By Saturday morning, the Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that thanks to the hard work of emergency responders, fire conditions have improved. However, fire risk & significant blowing dust are still a concern Saturday.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
Universe Today

Because of Extreme Drought, Lake Powell is Barely a Lake Anymore

The two largest reservoirs in the United States are now at their lowest levels since they were first created. After several decades of drought – with the past two years classified as intense drought in the US Southwest — both Lake Powell and Lake Mead are shrinking. Recent satellite images show just how dramatic the changes have been, due to the ongoing the climate crisis..
UTAH STATE
AZFamily

A recession could be coming; how will it affect Arizona?

"The problem right now in housing is not too much demand, it’s not enough supply," 72Sold founder and owner Greg Hague said on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Troopers say the crash happened just before 9 a.m. when DPS tried to stop a westbound SUV. Troopers started a pursuit when the driver refused to stop.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Fe National Forest#Usa Today
AZFamily

24 buildings destroyed, 760+ homes evacuated in Tunnel Fire near Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Coconino County has declared a wildfire emergency as a 16,000-acre wildfire burns out of control northeast of Flagstaff. County officials said on Tuesday night 766 homes and 1,000 animals have been evacuated because of the Tunnel Fire. Twenty-four buildings have been destroyed since the fire started on Sunday morning. It’s still listed at zero percent containment, according to Dick Fleischman with Coconino County National Forest.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
12 News

Yup, that is a javelina in a car. Welcome to Arizona.

PHOENIX — It sounds like the beginning of a bad joke. "So a javelina jumps into a car..." But, believe it or not, this really happened. And there are photos to prove it. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office recently posted about the incident on Facebook and it's quite the tale.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
AZFamily

3 dead, several hurt after I-10 pursuit ends in head-on crash north of Tucson

PICACHO, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Interstate 10 is back open near Picacho after an SUV carrying eight people crashed into a tractor-trailer, killing three people Thursday afternoon. It all started just before 9 a.m. when DPS tried to stop a westbound SUV. The driver sped off and troopers chased them, investigators said. At some point, the SUV driver crossed the median into the eastbound lanes and slammed head-on into a tractor-trailer.
WWDC DC101

WWDC DC101

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
514
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

DC's Alternative Rock Radio Station

 https://dc101.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy