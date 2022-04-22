ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise State Riley Smith gets N.I.L. deal

Cover picture for the articleName, Image, Likeness (NIL) is changing...

KIDO Talk Radio

How NIL Could Derail Boise State Football’s Path to Prosperity

College football is almost unrecognizable these days. The sport has gone from athletes not compensated for their on-the-field exploits to recruits who are already cashing in six-figure checks before spring practice. The SEC and Big 10 lead the college conferences in athletes cashing in on the new Name Image and Likeness Rule.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Five takeaways from Idaho State's spring scrimmage

Under a sunny April sky, Charlie Ragle strolled past the food trucks, under the awning and through the doors of Holt Arena, the place where dozens of Idaho State football coaches have come and gone. Most have left under losing circumstances. Few are remembered fondly. What makes Ragle different?. Then...
POCATELLO, ID
deseret.com

3 takeaways from the Utah State Aggies’ spring football game

The Utah State football team capped off its spring practices with its annual Blue vs. White Spring Game Saturday afternoon at Maverik Stadium. Using a special scoring system that awarded points for touchdowns as well as other additional statistics, Blue (the offense) defeated White (the defense) 64-29 in what was an energetic and lively finish to Blake Anderson’s second spring practice session as the program’s head coach.
LOGAN, UT
deseret.com

Will the state of Utah get back in the men’s NCAA Tournament in 2023?

BYU — West Coast: Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s. Utah State — Mountain West: Colorado State, Wyoming, San Diego State. Weber State — Big Sky: Montana State. UVU, SUU, Utah Tech — Western Athletic (SUU will be joining the WAC from the Big Sky, and Dixie State will be known as Utah Tech beginning later this year): New Mexico State.
UTAH STATE
deseret.com

Former BYU basketball player Caleb Lohner reveals transfer destination

Former BYU basketball player Caleb Lohner is returning to his home state. A native of Dallas, Texas, Lohner announced his transfer destination on Friday, returning to Texas to play for the Baylor Bears. “SIC ‘EM! So excited & blessed to be joining the Baylor family,” Lohner tweeted. Baylor...
DALLAS, TX
Riley Smith
KTVB

Boise State at UTEP moved to Friday game

The nonconference matchup was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24. Andy Avalos and Boise State football will now face the Miners Friday, Sept. 23 in El Paso.
BOISE, ID
ABC4

Caleb Lohner transfers from BYU to Baylor

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Caleb Lohner is leaving BYU, but he will probably be making a return trip to Provo in a couple years. Lohner announced he is transferring to Baylor, which will begin competing against BYU in the Big 12 Conference in 2023. The Bears won the 2021 national championship, and were a […]
PROVO, UT
The Oregonian

Former Oregon State post Taylor Jones transfers to Texas

Former Oregon State post Taylor Jones announced Saturday that she’s transferring to Texas. The 6-foot-4 Jones, a Pac-12 first-team selection in 2020-21, put her name in the transfer portal in early April. Jones grew up in Forney, Texas, about three hours north of Austin, where Texas is located. “Excited...
FORNEY, TX
Yardbarker

Gideon George to Return for Final Season with BYU Basketball

Only a few days after reports surfaced that Gideon George had entered the transfer portal, George announced his decision to return to BYU for his final season of eligibility. Following the 2021-2022 season, George declared for the NBA Draft to evaluate his professional opportunities while maintaining his collegiate eligibility. After going through that process, he decided to return to college basketball for one more season. Instead of transferring to a new school for next season, George will finish his career as a Cougar.
PROVO, UT
FOX 28 Spokane

1999 Gonzaga Elite Eight squad Jeremy Eaton succumbs to cancer

Friends and family are sending there condolences and sharing memories after the loss of a Gonzaga basketball and Spokane legend.Jeremy Eaton, part of the ’99 Zags squad that took the team to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time, lost his battle with cancer this week. Doctors diagnosed Eaton with stage-four rectal cancer in December of 2021. He was told it was inoperable, but there was optimism that other treatments could slow the spread. Eaton was living in Nampa, Idaho and operating a one-man fabrication shop. He was expecting to get health insurance a month after the diagnosis. His sister, Kendra, knew he was stubborn and set up a GoFundMe campaign to offset the medical bills without telling him. “This will probably be one of the most difficult things that I’ve ever written in my life. As most of you know my brother Jeremy, is a pain in the a** and very stubborn! That is the reason why I’m writing this,” Kendra wrote on GoFundMe before explaining his situation.She was asking for $30,000. As of today, over $60,000 was raised.Jeremy’s Facebook feed is full condolences and posts from friends and family. One from his nephew said “You were one of the most influential people in my lifetime… this one hurts man. Knowing you put up a good fight a good damn fight but you can’t win them all… LOVE YOU UNK.” Eaton redshirted at Gonzaga in 1998 before going on to average 11.7 points in 1999.
SPOKANE, WA
KULR8

Five things to watch: Montana State spring football game

BOZEMAN — Montana State football fans will get one of their first significant looks at the 2022 Bobcats during the Sonny Holland Classic spring game Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. The spring camp-concluding game comes 105 days after MSU’s loss to North Dakota State in the Football Championship Subdivision title...
BOZEMAN, MT
deseret.com

Where Utah, BYU rank in ESPN’s updated way-too-early Top 25

We’re still 133 days away from Utah football’s 2022 season opener at Florida, but it’s never too early to look forward to the start of college football season. With the conclusion of spring practices, ESPN recently updated its way-too-early Top 25 rankings, and Utah moved up three spots to No. 4.
UTAH STATE

