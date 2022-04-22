Boise State Riley Smith gets N.I.L. deal

Friends and family are sending there condolences and sharing memories after the loss of a Gonzaga basketball and Spokane legend.Jeremy Eaton, part of the ’99 Zags squad that took the team to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time, lost his battle with cancer this week. Doctors diagnosed Eaton with stage-four rectal cancer in December of 2021. He was told it was inoperable, but there was optimism that other treatments could slow the spread. Eaton was living in Nampa, Idaho and operating a one-man fabrication shop. He was expecting to get health insurance a month after the diagnosis. His sister, Kendra, knew he was stubborn and set up a GoFundMe campaign to offset the medical bills without telling him. “This will probably be one of the most difficult things that I’ve ever written in my life. As most of you know my brother Jeremy, is a pain in the a** and very stubborn! That is the reason why I’m writing this,” Kendra wrote on GoFundMe before explaining his situation.She was asking for $30,000. As of today, over $60,000 was raised.Jeremy’s Facebook feed is full condolences and posts from friends and family. One from his nephew said “You were one of the most influential people in my lifetime… this one hurts man. Knowing you put up a good fight a good damn fight but you can’t win them all… LOVE YOU UNK.” Eaton redshirted at Gonzaga in 1998 before going on to average 11.7 points in 1999.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO