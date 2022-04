"Are you high? So am I!" Black Sabbath's Ozzy Osbourne infamously exclaimed on a live recording of "Hole in the Sky." The vocalist, Tony Iommi and the rest of the Sabbath crew got the stoner ball rolling before anyone even realized what the band was doing with those herculean riffs. It would be a while before heavy metal, the genre they spawned, would become fully realized and even longer before their impact was felt among the stoner rock and metal community that began to develop in the early 1990s.

