Arizona State

Arizona Bracing For 'Extreme, Catastrophic Fire Weather'

By Ginny Reese
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

High winds, low humidity, and warm weather are stirring up the perfect recipe for catastrophic fire weather in Arizona, reported USA Today .

The National Weather Service warned the Southwest of "a threat of extremely critical fire weather." The warning is for the central and southern High Plains and southern Rockies on Friday. Damaging wind gusts mixed with high winds and low humidity will take place, causing existing fires to "spread uncontrollably." In addition, conditions are just right for new fires to start very easily.

Santa Fe National Forest officials said late on Thursday, "There is high confidence that a widespread extreme and catastrophic fire weather event will occur on Friday."

The Tunnel Fire is already ravaging parts of Arizona near Flagstaff. The fire has already burned over 20,000 acres and is quickly spreading due to the windy conditions. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey declared a state of emergency on Thursday in Coconino County where about 30 homes and 24 other properties have already been destroyed.

There are ways to keep up with the ongoing fires. The National Wildfire Coordinating Group has a map that shows all of the current fires burning across the state.

Click here to view the National Wildfire Coordinating Group 's map and keep up-to-date with safety information.

