Decatur, AL

Investigation underway after Decatur house catches fire a 2nd time

By Jessica Barnett
WAAY-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA house in Decatur caught fire Wednesday and again on Friday morning, sparking an investigation. Decatur Fire Marshal Jason C. Jones said Decatur Fire & Rescue first responded...

www.waaytv.com

