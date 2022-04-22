ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guy Who Mike Tyson Hit on Plane Has Lengthy Criminal Record

By Chris Reed
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Well, we can't say that we didn't see this one coming. By now you're aware of the guy who antagonized Mike Tyson on a JetBlue plane. The former boxing champ had enough and ended up hitting a few times. Now, we are learning more about the guy who...

Popculture

Man Punched Multiple Times by Mike Tyson Makes Big Legal Move

The man who was punched multiple times by Mike Tyson is getting ready to take legal action. According to TMZ Sports, Melvin Townsend III hired a lawyer shortly after the attack, which happened on an airplane in San Francisco. The lawyer, Matt Morgan from Morgan & Morgan, told TMZ Sports, "Our client is a big Mike Tyson fan. When Mike Tyson boarded the plane, he became overly excited. At first, their interaction was cordial."
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
Yardbarker

Two suspects released from custody after physical altercation with Mike Tyson on airplane

Two suspects were taken into custody on Thursday and later released after getting into a physical altercation with Hall of Fame fighter Mike Tyson onboard an airplane. Video obtained by TMZ showed Tyson punching a man who was continuously antagonizing him aboard a JetBlue flight leaving San Francisco International Airport. Barstool later released a video showing a before-and-aftermath of the incident.
BBC

Mike Tyson punched plane passenger 'after bottle thrown'

Former heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson punched a fellow airline passenger after the person "threw a water bottle at him," Tyson's spokesperson has said. Video taken on the plane shows Tyson leaning over his seat as he lands repeated punches an unidentified man. A spokesperson for the boxing Hall of Famer...
The Spun

Look: What Mike Tyson Did After Airplane Altercation

On Wednesday, retired boxing superstar Mike Tyson made headlines for punching a man in the face several times on a San Francisco airplane. Despite this incident, Tyson still made his way to his intended destination — Miami, Florida — for the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference. After the conference, video showed of the 55-year-old fighter smoking on stage at an after party with rap superstar Rick Ross and retired wrestler Rick Flair.
Black Enterprise

Passenger Loses It: Woman Arrested After Pulling Emergency Inflatable Slide to Escape Airplane

A traveler on an airplane faces several charges after she dared to open the emergency exit door of an aircraft as it was about to take off in New York. According to WIVB, 24-year-old Cynthia McKnight who hails from Sacramento, California, was arrested at Buffalo Niagara International Airport Tuesday night. Her arrest was described as “unruly behavior,” and she was handed a number of charges, including disorderly conduct, harassment, trespass, and criminal mischief, due to opening a side emergency door on the airplane and sliding down the inflatable slide to the tarmac.
SB Nation

Mike Tyson punched an airplane passenger, and things got weirder from there

You know that phrase “you have to be very brave or very stupid to ____”? If you fill the blank in with “pick a fight with Mike Tyson” you can remove the whole brave part, it’s just very stupid. On Thursday video of Tyson punching a passenger on an airplane went viral, and naturally this was never going to be a normal story.
NBC News

NBA player's former assistant sentenced to 70 months in prison in $4.7 million theft

A former personal assistant for an NBA player was sentenced this week to 70 months in prison for stealing $4.7 million from the retired athlete, federal officials said. Theodore Itsvan Joseph Kritza, 46, of Superior, Colorado, was also sentenced Tuesday to five years supervised release, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.Kritza was also ordered to pay restitution totaling $4,794,874 to the ex-professional athlete who was not named.
Boxing Insider

Mike Tyson Accused Of Punching Airline Passenger Numerous Times

TMZ is reporting that former heavyweight champion of the world Mike Tyson punched a fellow airline passenger in the face numerous times Wednesday evening. A video of the alleged event is posted on the TMZ site. According to the outlet, “Tyson seemed to lose his cool on a plane on Wednesday night … repeatedly punching a man in the face after the guy had apparently annoyed him.”
