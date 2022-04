Within most friend groups, there are usually certain friends that are more personally closer than others and a variety of dynamics that play out, and the same holds true of many bands as well. While speaking with producer Rick Rubin on his Broken Record podcast (heard below), Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea revealed that his relationship outside of the band with Chad Smith is perhaps not as personal as it is with his other bandmates, which is not to suggest they're not friendly but rather that it has its own different dynamic.

