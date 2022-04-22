Tom Hanks feature film to shoot scene at Toledo train station

Toledo’s train station will be the scene early next month of a location shoot for an upcoming feature film starring and co-produced by actor Tom Hanks.

A call for extras to appear in the scene to be filmed at Central Union Terminal on Emerald Avenue was posted late last month by a casting agency. Train equipment to be used for the scene has been parked on a track near the depot for several days along with a locomotive that arrived there Thursday night.

Mr. Hanks, his wife, Rita Wilson, and Fredrik Wikstrom Nicastro of SF Studios are co-producing A Man Called Otto , a film adaptation of a Swedish novel A Man Called Ove and have been shooting scenes for it in the Pittsburgh area since mid-February.

The casting call that Angela Boehm Casting posted to its Facebook page on behalf of MoviePGH stated that people of any age or demographic are desired to play the roles of 1970s-era train travelers at a Toledo train station on May 3 specifically for a Tom Hanks movie.

Those accepted “must have full day availability,” with pay of $170 for the first 12 hours and overtime after that, and anyone age 5 or older must be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

An online link for applicants remained valid Friday, but the extent to which space for the Toledo filming has already been filled was unknown.

Extras were similarly sought for a train-station shoot in Cleveland the day before.

The Toledo port authority owns the Toledo train station, which also is used by Greyhound buses.

A Sony Pictures Entertainment representative declined to comment immediately on the Toledo activity.

Pittsburgh also has a train station, but the tracks passing through it are regularly used by freight trains, and its platform area is interspersed with piers for a freeway that passes overhead.

Toledo’s train station, by contrast, is unencumbered by overhead obstacles, appears largely as it did during the 1970s, and while next to busy freight tracks has its own tracks where a film production could work without frequent disruption to move freight trains.

Railroad enthusiasts were among the first to call attention to the impending production, noting the movement of the movie train’s locomotives and passenger cars from out-of-state locations to Toledo. The equipment parked Friday at the Toledo station was under continuous watch by a Norfolk Southern railroad police officer.