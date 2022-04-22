ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Tom Hanks feature film to shoot scene at Toledo train station

By By David Patch / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fI5Gx_0fHIG3p700

Toledo’s train station will be the scene early next month of a location shoot for an upcoming feature film starring and co-produced by actor Tom Hanks.

A call for extras to appear in the scene to be filmed at Central Union Terminal on Emerald Avenue was posted late last month by a casting agency. Train equipment to be used for the scene has been parked on a track near the depot for several days along with a locomotive that arrived there Thursday night.

Mr. Hanks, his wife, Rita Wilson, and Fredrik Wikstrom Nicastro of SF Studios are co-producing A Man Called Otto , a film adaptation of a Swedish novel A Man Called Ove and have been shooting scenes for it in the Pittsburgh area since mid-February.

The casting call that Angela Boehm Casting posted to its Facebook page on behalf of MoviePGH stated that people of any age or demographic are desired to play the roles of 1970s-era train travelers at a Toledo train station on May 3 specifically for a Tom Hanks movie.

Those accepted “must have full day availability,” with pay of $170 for the first 12 hours and overtime after that, and anyone age 5 or older must be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

An online link for applicants remained valid Friday, but the extent to which space for the Toledo filming has already been filled was unknown.

Extras were similarly sought for a train-station shoot in Cleveland the day before.

The Toledo port authority owns the Toledo train station, which also is used by Greyhound buses.

A Sony Pictures Entertainment representative declined to comment immediately on the Toledo activity.

Pittsburgh also has a train station, but the tracks passing through it are regularly used by freight trains, and its platform area is interspersed with piers for a freeway that passes overhead.

Toledo’s train station, by contrast, is unencumbered by overhead obstacles, appears largely as it did during the 1970s, and while next to busy freight tracks has its own tracks where a film production could work without frequent disruption to move freight trains.

Railroad enthusiasts were among the first to call attention to the impending production, noting the movement of the movie train’s locomotives and passenger cars from out-of-state locations to Toledo. The equipment parked Friday at the Toledo station was under continuous watch by a Norfolk Southern railroad police officer.

Comments / 12

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Family meets Tom Hanks in Bellevue neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A family in Pittsburgh’s Bellevue neighborhood met actor Tom Hanks while he was filming right across from their house!. Previous coverage >> PHOTOS: Tom Hanks ‘photobombs’ wedding photos in Downtown Pittsburgh!. Previous coverage >> Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson take photos with Busy Beaver staff...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WESH

Actor Tom Hanks officiates wedding in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Actor Tom Hanks is making the rounds while he is in Pittsburgh filming for his upcoming movie 'A Man Called Otto.'. Over the weekend, the Oscar winner officiated a wedding in the suburb of Bellevue. The bride, Krisna Poznik, said she had a connection to the filming...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NME

‘Greyhound’: sequel to Tom Hanks’ WW2 film in the works

A sequel to Tom Hanks‘ Greyhound – a WW2-based hit from lockdown – is in the works at Apple TV+. In the film, which was released in July 2020, Hanks starred as Lieutenant Commander Ernest Krause. Greyhound was directed by Aaron Schneider and is adapted from C. S. Forester’s 1955 novel The Good Shepherd.
MLB
Distractify

Why Do Amanda and Gina Dislike Michelle After the Cleveland Abduction?

Three women of the Cleveland abduction were living a tragic, horrifying, and terrible nightmare up until 2013. The disturbing abuse they endured from Ariel Castro came to an end nearly 8 years ago thanks to a 911 phone call that changed everything. Without that 911 phone call, there’s a chance these three women could've still been lost to the world today.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OH
Toledo, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Toledo, OH
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
People

Why Indiana Jones and The Goonies Kid Star Ke Huy Quan Quit Acting for 20 Years: Inside His Return

Ke Huy Quan's Hollywood story is the stuff of fairy tales — or a true Hollywood fairy tale, that is. Just a few years after landing in Los Angeles with his family after fleeing their native Vietnam after the Vietnam war, Quan found himself tagging along with his brother to an open audition for Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. The casting director overheard Quan, then 12, practicing lines with his sibling and asked him if he also wanted to give it a shot. He booked the part.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rita Wilson
Person
Tom Hanks
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy