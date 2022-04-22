ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago, Houston Get 'F' For Ozone Air Pollution: American Lung Association

By Jovonne Ledet
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22hLkq_0fHIG13f00
Photo: Getty Images

The American Lung Association (ALA) has handed down failing grades to Chicago and Houston among 25 U.S. cities for the alarming amount of pollution clogging up their airways.

The ALA report ranked the nation's 25 biggest offenders based on ozone and particle pollution.

According to ABC7 News , the ALA placed Chicago’s ozone level as the 16th most polluted in the country. Houston’s ozone pollution grabbed the eighth spot.

The effects of ozone pollution can be seen through the smog that surrounds these cities. When breathed in, smog can irritate the lung’s airways, ABC7 News reports.

The ALA describes ozone pollution as a bad sunburn for your lungs.

Advocacy Director for the ALA in Illinois, Kristina Hamilton , said, “Chicago is also a major transportation hub. We have a lot of road traffic, truck traffic that goes through the city that adds to the ozone levels.”

Chicago tied with Houston and received the 22nd spot for the highest particle pollution in the U.S. Soot in the air from particle pollution can deeply seep into one’s lungs.

Hamilton said, "It is considered a cause of lung cancer, and can also be very dangerous to people with chronic conditions such as asthma, diabetes.”

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

‘People’s Convoy’ truckers are pelted with eggs by angry California residents

“People’s Convoy” protesters were met with a less than warm welcome when they reached a Californian city, as angry residents were seen in a viral video hurling eggs at the truck drivers and their vehicles.A group of angry Oakland residents, comprised largely of young people, pelted eggs at the convoy of truckers on 22 April, said a local media report.Residents could be heard saying “Get out of our town” and throwing eggs at the convoy as it passed a Safeway supermarket in the video posted on YouTube.The “People’s Convoy” has been inspired by several similar protests that earlier took...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
Local
Illinois Society
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Illinois State
Local
Texas Government
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Government
Houston, TX
Society
Houston, TX
Government
95.5 KLAQ

Marijuana Is Legal In New Mexico & It Should Be Legal In Texas

On April 1, 2022, the state of New Mexico officially legalized the retail purchase of cannabis to adults 21 & over. Not even a month after the law went into affect, there have been many dispensaries opening all over the state (& yes that includes Las Cruces). And while there have been changes in Texas marijuana laws & a reduction of prosecutions of having marijuana, a bill for the legalization of marijuana in Texas was denied this month, meaning it's still illegal in Texas. So in honor of 4/20, here are 5 reasons why marijuana should be legalized in Texas as well.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Sends 10th Bus Load of Illegal Aliens to Washington D.C.

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott Friday announced the arrival of the tenth bus transporting a group of illegal aliens to Washington, D.C. from Texas. The Governor announced this busing strategy earlier this month as part of the state's aggressive actions to secure the border in the wake of President Biden's decision to end Title 42 expulsions. Under the Governor’s direction, the Texas Division of Emergency Management has chartered buses to transport illegals to Washington, D.C. The migrants have been from the countries of Angola, Brazil, Colombia, Congo, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador,…
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ozone Pollution#Abc7 News#Iheartradio
KXAN

Artist projects Earth Day protest piece onto building next to Texas governor’s mansion

Directly across the street from the Texas governor's mansion, Claire Eby projected a collection of artwork Friday night onto the side of a large building on West 10th Street. She partnered with MOVE Texas, a grassroots mobilizing organization, in an artistic effort to call attention to climate change, the state's electric grid and a desire for greener infrastructure investments.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Biden administration drops fight over Texas’ Medicaid waiver, now in place until 2030

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A federal health care program that Texas uses to help pay for health care for uninsured Texans — worth billions of dollars annually — is safe for another decade after the federal government said Friday that it would stop fighting the Trump-era agreement to extend the program beyond its expiration date later this year.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
ALA
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates: Lake Houston canals packed with trash and debris

Morning coffee and watching the sunrise from a beautiful lake view sounds like a dream life, right? People in one neighborhood off of Lake Houston say they can’t enjoy their scenic views because of a huge mess right out their back doors. We’ve had several people in the Crosby area contact us after they say they tried everything else to get help. Our KPRC 2 Investigates team is getting answers.
HOUSTON, TX
Talk 1340

Would You Fail This Texas City Pronunciation Test?

If you don't live in a major city in Texas, then you're used to people not even knowing your hometown exists. What's even worse is when they pretend to know the town or city you're talking about but they obviously don't based on how terribly they butcher the name. Surprisingly,...
LUBBOCK, TX
Reuters

Lyondell Basell to shutter Houston oil refinery in exit from refining

HOUSTON (Reuters) -Chemical maker Lyondell Basell Industries will permanently close its Houston crude oil refinery by the end of 2023, the company said on Thursday. The decision comes after two failed attempts to sell the plant and the closing of five U.S. refineries in the last two years. Refining until recently has been beset by high costs and low margins.
HOUSTON, TX
Slate

The Most Unexpected Consequence of the Texas Abortion Ban

In a third-floor medical suite with sweeping views of a Texas highway, staff members at Houston Women’s Reproductive Services are adapting to the new demands the state’s restrictive abortion law has placed on their jobs. They try to schedule every patient for a visit on the same day...
TEXAS STATE
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy