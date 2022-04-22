PREP ROUNDUP: Goodpaster hits 10th home run, lifts Buccaneers by Bozeman

SAND HILLS — Kaylee Goodpaster hit her 10th home run of the season and her seventh in the last seven games Thursday night to lift the North Bay Haven softball team to a 13-3 victory over Bozeman in six innings.

The eighth grader finished 3 for 5 and added a double while driving in four runs and scoring three times. Samantha Velasquez also had two doubles and four RBI for the Buccaneers (9-9) and also earned the victory in the circle, giving up two earned runs on four hits and a walk with two strikeouts in three innings.

Bailey Stokes pitched the final three innings to close it out and allowed just one hit. Alex Wilson had three hits, two runs, and an RBI, with Hannah Brown adding two hits and an RBI.

Whitney Rogers had a hit and scored two runs to lead the Bucks (7-8), with Karlee McLean and Zoe Batton each adding a hit and an RBI.

Arnold 13, Chipley 2 (5)

CHIPLEY — Malena Bearden hit her seventh home run of the season and drove in four runs to lead the Marlins (17-4) to the run-rule victory.

Julia Hoffman had three hits and an RBI for the Marlins, while Bre Clark added a hit and three RBI. Kaylie Mellies and Jayden Reyes each had a hit and scored two runs. Sage Mickey had a hit and scored three runs.

Lily Cobb got the win in the circle, going five innings and allowing two unearned runs on two hits, two walks, and three strikeouts.

High school baseball

SANTA ROSA BEACH — Cooper Moss hit a pair of solo home runs in the third and fifth innings to lead the Arnold baseball team to an 8-6 road victory over South Walton on Thursday night.

Sam Mudge also had a home run for the Marlins (16-7), while Brayden Black, Warrick Wilmot, and Cole Savage all had two hits. Zane Monk added a double and two RBI.

Eli Blair got the start on the mound and earned the victory, allowing four earned runs on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts in four innings. Darin Watson and Ethan Gil combined for three scoreless and hitless innings of relief to close it out.

Pace 1, Mosley 0

PACE — Tanner Sauls delivered a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Patriots (17-3) the walk-off win over Mosley (10-11).

Tyler Wave took the loss for the Dolphins for allowing one earned run on one hit and two walks with three strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings of relief. Hudson Rowan allowed just two hits in five innings with five walks and three strikeouts as the starter.

Walter Ford went the distance on the mound for Pace and gave up just one hit and three walks and struck out 12. Luke Elmore had the only hit for the Dolphins.