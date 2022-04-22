ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Middleton hopes to return in 2 weeks from sprained knee

By ANDREW SELIGMAN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eoCse_0fHI9mTR00
Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton tries to get past Chicago Bulls' Patrick Williams during the first half of Game 2 of their first round NBA playoff basketball game Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

CHICAGO (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton hopes two weeks is all he needs to recover from his sprained left knee and get back to helping his team repeat as NBA champion.

The three-time All-Star is eyeing a return in the Eastern Conference semifinals, assuming the Bucks gets past the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the playoffs. The series is tied after the teams split the first two games in Milwaukee. Game 3 was Friday night in Chicago.

“They say two weeks,” Middleton said at the morning shootaround. “Hopefully, I’ll be ready or close to getting back on the court around then.”

Middleton headed to the locker room with 6:49 remaining in Game 2 on Wednesday. His left leg gave out when he tried to plant on a spin move. The Bulls went on to win 114-110 behind DeMar DeRozan’s 41 points.

Coach Mike Budenholzer said after the game that Middleton sprained the medial collateral ligament. An MRI on Thursday confirmed it. The team said Middleton would receive daily treatment, and there would be an update on his status in about two weeks.

That means he likely will miss the remainder of the first-round series, which would end May 1 if it goes the full seven games.

“We’ve got a lot of good players,” Budenholzer said. “The roster — we’ve talked about the depth of it, the quality of it. That’s why you do it. The front office put together a great team.”

Losing Middleton is obviously a big blow for a team trying to become the first to repeat as champion since Golden State in 2017 and 2018. He averaged 20.1 points and made his third All-Star team this season.

In the Eastern Conference finals last year, Milwaukee overcame the loss of Giannis Antetokounmpo to a knee injury and won the final two games against Atlanta with Middleton leading the way. He scored 26 points in Game 5 and 32 in the series clincher.

Milwaukee then lost the first two games against Phoenix before winning the next four to capture its second championship and first since 1971.

“There’s reference points, whether it’s things that are disappointing or frustrating that you want to learn from or there’s positives,” Budenholzer said. “Certainly, our team and our group, we know that we’ve played without Giannis a couple games last year. I think they know that you’ve just got to find a way to win games in the playoffs, and we feel capable of doing that.”

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About Kevin Durant Tonight

Did the Monstars come down and steal Kevin Durant’s basketball talent or something? He’s not playing like the superstar we’ve grown accustomed to seeing over the years. Durant had just seven points at halftime of Saturday night’s Celtics-Nets playoff game. Brooklyn trailed Boston 53-50. It’s not...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Atlanta, IL
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
City
Chicago, IL
City
Middleton, WI
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
City
Phoenix, IL
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
City
Milwaukee, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Mike Budenholzer
WREG

Member of Minnesota Timberwolves party robbed after playoff game

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– We’re working to learn more after a spokesperson with the Minnesota Timberwolves says a member of the NBA teams’ “traveling party” was robbed. This past weekend, the City of Memphis put in place new security measures to ensure everyone’s safety downtown. However, it wasn’t enough to scare off all criminals. The Timberwolves took […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Bucks
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
NBA
The Spun

NBA Legend Has A Harsh Message For Steve Nash

The Brooklyn Nets find themselves in an 0-2 hole at the hands of the Boston Celtics. Is Steve Nash to blame for the disappointing postseason start? At least one NBA legend thinks so. Charles Oakley told TMZ Sports this week he isn’t so sure Nash is the right guy for...
BROOKLYN, NY
CNBC

Mark Cuban says he bought the Dallas Mavericks 6 weeks after attending a game and thinking, ‘I can do better than this’

It's been over two decades since Mark Cuban had a life-changing epiphany at an NBA game. It was November 1999, at the beginning of the NBA's 1999-2000 season, when the tech billionaire was sitting a few rows back from the court at a Dallas Mavericks game, that he realized his wealth could transport him from the stands to the owner's box.
DALLAS, TX
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Believes James Harden Needs To Play Less Passively And Says Doc Rivers Needs To Step In: "That’s Probably On Coach To Talk To Him And Tell Him To Take More Shots"

Joel Embiid and his Philadelphia 76ers just dropped consecutive games to the Toronto Raptors after looking like they would sweep their opponents. The 3-0 series has quickly become a 3-2 series and the 76ers are looking out of sorts on the court. One of the main culprits for the same...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

870K+
Followers
422K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy