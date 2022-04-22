ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest City, IA

Forest City man gets a month in jail after trying to set a woman on fire, stealing catalytic converters

superhits1027.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOREST CITY — It’s 30 days in jail and probation for a Forest City man accused of trying to set a woman on fire. 43-year-old Travis Fox was accused of getting into an argument with a woman back...

www.superhits1027.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KELOLAND TV

Woman calls police to report roommate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A report of an assault lead police to drugs, a stolen car and stolen gun. On Monday, a woman called police saying her roommate had threatened her and she was worried because he carried a gun. The investigation led police to a vehicle that...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
The Independent

Lily Peters news - live: Chippewa Falls police patrol schools as 10-year-old’s killer remains at large

Police in Chippewa Falls have increased patrols around local schools as the killer of 10-year-old Liliana “Lily” Peters remains at large more than 24 hours after her body was found in a wooded area.The police department announced that there would be an increased presence particularly around drop-off and pick-up time as the hunt for a suspect in the little girl’s death continues in the small city about 90 miles east of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Lily was found dead in a wooded area close to a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company at around 9.15am on Monday morning.Police have not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Forest City, IA
Forest City, IA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Forest#Catalytic Converters#A Burning#Put It On
KCRG.com

Woman says man charged in Cedar Rapids murder nearly killed her in 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A Marion woman is speaking out after the man she says almost killed her in 2020 is being charged in the murder of a 22-year-old in Cedar Rapids. Police found Emily Leonard earlier this month with what they called ‘obvious head injuries’ inside the home of Arthur Flowers on the southeast side.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
People

3-Month-Old Baby Kidnapped from California Home as Grandmother Unloaded Groceries: Police

Police are investigating after a 3-month-old baby was kidnapped from a California. On Monday, San José Police released images from a surveillance camera on Twitter, which show an unidentified man entering a residence on the 1000 block of Elm St. The man then leaves the home carrying an infant carseat that was covered with a blanket. Police say the child, a baby boy named Brandon Cuellar, was inside the carrier.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KEYC

Arrests made after meth investigation across Minnesota

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A statewide, large-scale drug investigation has lead to more than a dozen arrests across several Minnesota counties. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have conducted numerous traffic stops and search warrants targeting methamphetamine. So far, this has led to four 1st degree drug arrests, one 2nd degree drug arrest, one 3rd degree drug arrest and eight 5th degree drug arrests.
CASS COUNTY, MN
The Independent

Police officers charged with flushing drugs down toilet as it would ‘take too long’ to file report

Two San Francisco police officers were charged after being accused of flushing drugs down a hotel toilet as it allegedly would ‘take too long’ to file a report.Officer Kevin Lyons and Officer Kevin Sien were charged with the destruction of evidence at the city’s Marriott Marquis hotel last July.Prosecutors say that the police were called when hotel workers reported they were looking for missing property in the luggage of a guest who had failed to pay.In doing so, the hotel workers found credit cards, IDs and suspected methamphetamine.When the officers arrived they are accused of telling the staff that the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Bring Me The News

Man who slashed woman during meth-fueled standoff gets 23 months

A man who prompted an hourslong standoff when he sent his ex-wife photos of a bloodied woman has been sentenced to almost two years in prison. Christopher Shepersky, 36, of Deer Creek, was sentenced earlier this month after agreeing a plea deal that saw him plead guilty to a charge of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, in exchange for a separate charge of false imprisonment being dropped.
BELGRADE, MN
Western Iowa Today

Eight People Arrested in Undercover Drug Sting

(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
JC Post

Drug task force finds large amount of heroin at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating suspects following work by the the Shawnee County Drug Enforcement Task Force. Officers served a search warrant in the 1900 block of SW Arrowhead Road in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. A large amount of heroin was located inside the residence. Bradley L. Hanvy, 31, and Logan N. Martin, 28, both of Topeka, were arrested on requested charges of possession of an opiate with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy