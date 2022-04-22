ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils Lake, ND

Devils Lake, Lake Region State Lady Royals fail to collect win in return to action (4/21)

By John B. Crane, Devils Lake Journal
 3 days ago
DEVILS LAKE – No need to pinch yourself. Yes, after the weather prevented a slew of programs from taking to the mound, a handful of teams were able to get in a game or two on April 21. Here is the result of each game:

Baseball:

A Baseball – East:

Devils Lake @ Valley City:

Final score: 3-1 Valley City

The breakdown:

- VLC: 0 0 0 1 0 2 x: 3 6 1

Standout stats:

- Devils Lake:

Pitching:

- Maxwell Elfman: L, 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K, 83 P (44 S)

- Caleb Schneider: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, 21 P (16 S)

Hitting:

- Caleb Schneider: 2-4, 0 BB, 0 K

- Kaden Brandvold: 2-4, 1 R, 0 BB, 0 K

- Valley City:

Pitching:

- Max Mehus: W, 5.1 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, 78 P (54 S)

- Braxton Jorissen: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, 21 P (16 S)

Hitting:

- Broden Muske: 1-2, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K

- Devyn Thornton: 1-3, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K

At a glance:

The Firebirds took to the mound for the first time since their doubleheader opener against Bismarck on April 1. Although they put more hits on the board, the Firebirds could not come up with a critical hit to send Max Mehus packing.

“To be honest with you, we hit the ball very hard at some guys,” Devils Lake head coach Brent Luehring said. “We just hit it right at them at times, and that happens. You have to tip their hat. Their pitchers kept us off-balance. They kept throwing strikes and made us hit it, and we just kind of hit it at some guys. We just didn’t have that clutch hit that would break it open when we had guys on earlier in the game.”

Up next:

The Firebirds (2-1) will next tackle Grand Forks Red River at Kraft Field on April 25.

Softball:

Mon-Dak:

Game 1 Doubleheader: Lake Region State @ North Dakota State College of Science:

Final score: 8-2 North Dakota State College of Science

The breakdown:

- LRSC: 1 0 0 0 0 1 0: 2 4 2

- NDCS: 0 0 0 8 0 0 0: 8 12 0

Standout stats:

- Lake Region State:

Pitching:

- Ainsley Olson: L, 3.1 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, 3 HR

- Jaylin Joss: 3.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Hitting:

- Jacey Ledochowski: 1-2 (1 2B), 1 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K

- Tesia Hrom: 1-3, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K

- North Dakota State College of Science:

Pitching:

- Ashley Bisping: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

- Katelyn Strauss: W, 4.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 9 K

Hitting:

- Maxine Ebel: 3-4 (1 HR), 1 R, 3 RBI, 1 K

- Kylee Jansen: 3-4 (1 HR), 2 R, 1 RBI

- Katelyn Strauss: 2-4 (1 HR), 1 R, 1 RBI

Game 2 Doubleheader: Lake Region State @ North Dakota State College of Science

Final score: 9-5 North Dakota State College of Science

The breakdown:

- LRSC: 0 1 0 0 0 0 4: 5 x 0

- NDCS: 6 0 1 1 0 0 1: 9 13 5

Standout stats:

- North Dakota State College of Science:

Pitching:

- Syd Schott: W, 6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, 1 HR

- Ashley Bisping: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, 0 HR

Hitting:

- Kylee Jansen: 2-2 (1 HR), 1 R, 2 RBI

- Shailyn Pachel: 2-4 (1 HR), 1 R, 2 RBI

- Maxine Ebel: 1-2, 1 R, 2 RBI

At a glance:

The Lady Royals returned to action after their previous eight games were postponed (April 15-20). With the losses, the Lady Royals have lost each of their last four games, dating back to April 11.

Lake Region State (9-17, 4-2) will take on Dakota College at Bottineau on April 23 in Devils Lake.

Contact John Crane via email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter @johncranesports)

Kat Kountry 105

Randolph Softball Wins Two Games in Rochester Tournament

The defending Class A State Champion Randolph Rockets defeated Cannon Falls and Maranatha Christian Academy in Rochester Saturday. They fell to St. Anthony Village. The Rockets wins were 4-0 over Cannon Falls, 7-2 over Maranatha. St. Anthony Village dominated 7-1. In the Cannon Falls game Carter Raymond threw a shutout...
ROCHESTER, MN
