ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NY BLM co-founder calls Adams 'white man in blackface,' NYC a 'war zone'

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1psD6q_0fHI6DEz00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The co-founder of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York called Mayor Eric Adams a “white man in blackface” and said the city is a “war zone.”

Hawk Newsome made the comments in reaction to remarks Adams made about gun violence on April 14 following the arrest of a suspect in the Brooklyn subway mass shooting.

“Where are all those who stated, ‘Black Lives Matter?’” Adams said. “If Black lives matter, then the thousands of people I saw on the street when [George] Floyd was murdered should be on the street right now stating that the lives of these Black children that are dying every night matters—we can’t be hypocrites.”

Newsome told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” in a Thursday interview : “Don't listen to what Eric Adams says, he gives great press statements. He's the master of the press conference. Some kid dies, he hugs their mother. He's holding up sneakers, he's crying.”

“But what we elected him for, the city of New York, was to keep the city safe,” Newsome continued. “This city is a war zone and he can't stop it. So with all his power he turns to BLM and says, ‘What are you going to do?’”

“I’ll tell you what we’re going to do, we’re going to organize people in our communities to preach a message of love and unification in the streets,” Newsome said. “We’re going to take control of our cities, because the government has failed us for decades. Even when crime is low, we’re still dying. And we have to fix this problem ourselves, because we believe that poverty is the mother of crime, and until we fix that, there’ll never be a decrease in crime.”

During the interview , Newsome referred to Adams using a racial slur and also called him a “white man in blackface, and a very conservative-minded white man at that.”

Black Lives Matter of Greater New York co-founder Hawk Newsome reportedly called Mayor Adams "a white man in blackface." Photo credit Fox News 'America's Newsroom'/Luiz Rampelotto/EuropaNewswire

Newsome said measures put in place by the mayor, including increasing the number of plainclothes officers and the NYPD’s overall presence, aren’t making residents safer.

“His new strategic policing model is a monumental failure,” Newsome said, adding that Adams “has no plan.”

Newsome said defunding the police is about investing in the community by “taking money from the police, putting it in community centers, job opportunities and after-school programs, which this mayor has cut.”

In a statement, Adams’ press secretary, Fabien Levy, told Fox News that the mayor “has made clear that he believes that Black Lives Matter.”

“But, as he said, he is hopeful that more New Yorkers will stand up and show their outrage when innocent Black and Brown individuals, many of whom are children, are victims to gun violence. He will remain focused on ending gun violence across the city and will not respond to personal attacks that simply seek to divide us,” Levy said.

Comments / 7

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Adams, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
State
New York State
County
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Society
Brooklyn, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
The Atlantic

What Black Women Hear When They're Called “Auntie”

This is a free edition of Unsettled Territory, a newsletter about culture, law, history, and finding meaning in the mundane. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic. In the spring of 2017, I...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Blackface#Blm#War Zone#Racial Injustice#Racism#Ny Blm Co#Fox News
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
insideedition.com

Sister of Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect Frank James Says He Was 'On His Own His Whole Life'

The man suspected of opening fire on a crowded New York City subway car is a loner who was "on his own his whole life," according to his sister. Catherine James Robinson, in interviews with a handful of media outlets, described her 62-year-old brother as someone who kept to himself, and moved from place to place, never staying long in any of them, she told The New York Times.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Who knew! Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro was an unlikely guest at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's $4million wedding held at the home where bride's billionaire father once hosted Trump fundraiser

As with any celebration involving the union of two wealthy prominent families, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's $4million Palm Beach wedding was nothing short of a glamorous star-studded event, drawing numerous A-list stars and VIPs from across the globe. The young couple tied the knot in an early-evening ceremony on...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Washington Examiner

Biden suspected Kamala Harris team of sabotaging rivals during veep search

During a bruising vetting process to name his vice presidential running mate in 2020, Joe Biden wondered whether advisers to Kamala Harris were behind the flood of negative press coverage that engulfed some of her well-placed rivals. While candidates expect to face heavy scrutiny, the authors of a forthcoming book...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
Salon

Fox News anchor mocked after claiming it costs "nearly $11 for a gallon of milk"

Fox News anchor Sandra Smith claimed that a gallon of milk cost her nearly $11 during a recent segment, quickly provoking a round of Twitter mockery. "I bought a gallon of milk last night — granted, we live in New York, things are higher priced than a lot of areas in the country — it's nearly $11 for a gallon of milk at a New York grocery store," Smith said as the cable news chyron read "Inflation Nation."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy