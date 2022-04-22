ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine resident killed by a tick virus that caused rare neurological symptoms

By Andrea Michelson
Deer tick bites may carry Lyme disease, Powassan virus, or other illnesses.

Photon Illustration/Stocktrek Images/Getty Images

  • An adult in Maine died after contracting Powassan virus.
  • The virus is spread via tick bite and can cause serious neurologic complications.
  • Health officials in Maine urged residents to prevent and check for tick bites.

A person in Maine has died from an infection with a rare tick-borne virus, according to state health officials.

The individual was hospitalized with Powassan virus, a tick-borne disease that sickens about 25 people per year in the US, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday.

Although many people infected with the virus do not experience symptoms, the disease can lead to serious inflammation of the brain and spinal cord. The patient in Maine developed neurologic symptoms and died in the hospital, state health officials said in a statement .

It is likely that the patient became infected with Powassan virus in Maine, the statement said. Maine has identified only 14 cases of the virus since 2010, but the annual number of cases affecting the brain has been on the rise nationally since 2015, according to data from the CDC .

"Ticks are active and looking for a host to bite right now," Nirav D. Shah, director of the Maine CDC, said in the statement. "I urge Maine people and visitors to take steps that prevent tick bites."

What to know about Powassan virus

Powassan virus is spread to humans through the bites of infected ticks. These may include blacklegged or deer ticks, groundhog ticks, or squirrel ticks — all found mostly in the eastern US, according to the CDC .

Those who get sick from the virus typically develop symptoms between one week and one month after the tick bite. Early symptoms may include:

  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Vomiting
  • Weakness

There is no specific treatment for Powassan virus infection, but it's important to seek medical attention if you think you might have it. In some cases, the virus can cause severe disease with symptoms like:

  • Confusion
  • Loss of coordination
  • Difficulty speaking
  • Seizures

About one in every 10 cases of severe disease caused by Powassan virus is deadly, according to the CDC . Half of people who survive a serious bout of the illness report lingering health problems.

The best way to avoid the virus, as well as other tick-borne diseases, is to be vigilant about tick bites . Exercise caution in wooded and bushy areas with tall grass, use EPA-approved insect repellent, and always perform tick checks after spending time outdoors.

Read the original article on Insider

