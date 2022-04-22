ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is 'Gaslit' About? Starz' New Watergate Scandal Series Explained

By Maddy Casale
 3 days ago
Gaslit is a brand new Starz Original miniseries that is set to premiere on the platform this Sunday, on April 24. Based on the 2017 first season of Leon Neyfakh’s podcast Slow Burn, this highly-anticipated new political-thriller is a modern take on the Watergate scandal that focuses on the untold stories and forgotten characters of the unforgettable transgression.

What else is Gaslit about? Who stars in the series? How can you watch it? We have all the answers. Here’s everything you need to know.

WHAT IS GASLIT ON STARZ ABOUT?

The series follows real-life Watergate whistleblower Martha Mitchell (Julia Roberts), who in the series, is a big personality with an even bigger mouth. Martha is a celebrity Arkansan socialite and wife to 37th U.S. President Richard Nixon’s loyal Attorney General, John Mitchell (Sean Penn). Despite her party affiliation as a Republican, she turns out to be the first person to publicly sound the alarm on Nixon’s involvement in Watergate, causing both the Presidency and her personal life to completely unravel. And who will John ultimately stand with — his wife, or his President? Find out in this incredible retelling on a shocking true story.

WHO STARS IN GASLIT ON STARZ?

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn headline Gaslit‘s impressive cast, starring as the story’s central married couple, Martha and John Mitchell. The other leads of Gaslit include Dan Stevens as John Dean, Betty Gilpin as Mo Dean, Shea Whigham as G. Gordon Liddy, Darby Camp as Marty Mitchell, and Aleksandar Filimonović as Zolton.

Gaslit will also feature guest or recurring appearances from Patton Oswalt, Chris Messina, Nat Faxon, Allison Tolman, Erinn Hayes, Hamish Linklater, and more.

HOW TO WATCH GASLIT ON STARZ:

Gaslit premieres on Sunday, April 24 from 8:00 to 9:04 p.m. ET on Starz, with a second airing of the episode on the channel at 12:20 a.m. ET. You can also see the show on Starz using active subscriptions to fuboTV or Philo, both of which offer free trials of Starz.

If you are a Starz subscriber then you will be able to watch the premiere episode of Gaslit early (lucky you!) on Starz.com and the Starz app by signing in to catch it anytime after Sunday, April 24 at 12:01 a.m. ET. Starz is currently available for $8.99 per month, but new subscribers can also take advantage of a special deal that allows you to subscribe for $3 per month for the first six months before the standard price kicks in.

IS THERE A GASLIT TRAILER?

Yes! You can watch it now in the video above this article.

