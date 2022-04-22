‘Barry’ Season 3 Review: Darker, Funnier, Better Than Ever

What can I say about the third season of Barry? From a technical standpoint, not a whole hell of a lot because HBO requested that we refrain from revealing many of the season’s top plot points in order to maintain a spoiler-free viewing experience. This isn’t an example of a network being too precious with its content. The third season of Barry, which premieres Sunday night at 10:00 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max, deserves to be enjoyed free from the tyranny of spoilers. Why? Because there’s good TV, there’s great TV, and then there’s the new Barry, a magnificent season of television that will unquestionably find its way onto your own personal best of the year list.

From the tone-setting cold open of the premiere to the closing moments of the mid-season finale (I’ve seen the first four episodes of the season), Barry is once again operating at a heightened level few shows achieve. The events of the second season finale — most notably Fuches telling Gene about Barry killing Detective Moss — serve as the narrative locomotive as the plot propels forward with inexorable momentum, all while the uneasy specter of doom lingers around every corner. If you need a quick refresher on Season 2, this four-minute recap from actual icon NoHo Hank will bring you up to speed.

If Barry weren’t a weekly release, you’d binge the new season in a single sitting. Each episode concludes with a cliffhanger, some action-packed others more emotional. It’s difficult to imagine the show traveling down an even darker path, but the new season deftly explores the warped, cavernous depths of the mind of Barry Berkman, resulting in a fascinating meditation on grief, guilt, delusion, and forgiveness. But perhaps the most beguiling trick in the show’s arsenal is its ability to organically inject slice-of-life humor into the anything but ordinary world it created.

Barry shouldn’t be this damn funny. Not because it doesn’t have skilled writers and prodigious actors, but because the series follows a distressed hitman prone to manic paroxysms of rage and destruction. Yet the show still somehow manages to accomplish the Herculean feat of topping itself, zigging when most shows would zag and finding new, creative ways to make you laugh out loud.

Both seasons of Barry have been nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, and Bill Hader and Henry Winkler earned Emmy gold (Hader won twice) for their portrayals of Barry and Gene. That said, I somehow still found myself wondering if Barry, specifically the writing and the performances from Hader, Winkler, Goldberg, and Carrigan this season — is underrated. Logically, it’s not. The show’s been justifiably showered with acclaim. But the fact that I asked myself the question tells you everything you need to know about the new season.

The third season of Barry premieres Sunday, April 24 at 10:00 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.