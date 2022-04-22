ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Heartstopper’ On Netflix, A Coming-Of-Age Series About New Love At An All-Boys High School

By Joel Keller
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W6doc_0fHI5nve00

Coming of age stories have a lot of inherent drama, mainly because the high school years are just naturally dramatic, even for homebodies like us. Crushes, unrequited love, intense feelings… it’s all part of life as a teen. A new dramedy from England makes all of that drama just a fact of life.
HEARTSTOPPER : STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?
Opening Shot: An overhead shot of a group of uniform-clad teenage boys crossing a school courtyard.

The Gist: On the first day back from Christmas break at Truham Boys School, Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) is looking forward to a discreet meeting with Ben Hope (Sebastian Croft), who requests these secret meetings because he’s not out yet. But when he goes to his new homeroom, he’s assigned a seat next to Nick Nelson (Kit Connor), a popular rugby player a year ahead of him. He immediately falls for the handsome Nick.

Charlie’s buddies Tao (William Gao) and Isaac (Tobie Donovan) find it hard to believe that Nick is attracted to the grunting jock, or that Nick is even going to be able to reciprocate. But Nick sees a different guy than the broish one on the rugby pitch.

Tao is also worried about Elle (Yasmin Finney), who was the fourth member of their friend group, but had to transfer to the nearby girls school after her transition. She tells Tao that things are going great at the new school, but she’s definitely struggling to adjust.

After seeing Charlie running in a gym class, Nick invites him to join the rugby team as a reserve, and they enjoy their time together, especially as Nick gives Charlie pointers. But there’s still the matter of Ben; Charlie decides to break it off with Ben, especially after he sees Ben with his girlfriend at the school gate. When Ben wants to talk to Charlie, he makes a move to forcibly kiss him; sensing Charlie’s mood as he left practice, Nick finds the two of them and defends Charlie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tNHOD_0fHI5nve00
Photo: Netflix

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? Because of the coming-of-age theme, Heartstopper feels like a gentler version of a show like Never Have I Ever .

Our Take: Created by Oseman based on her graphic novel , and directed by Euros Lyn, Heartstopper tells a relatively small story, about two boys who fall for each other in high school, but does so with so much heart that the first episode felt like the beginning of an epic love story.

The first episode starts off with a great contrast: Charlie, who is pretty secure in his sexuality, starts getting frustrated with Ben’s constant wish to meet in secret, but turns to Nick, who will probably be more forthright with his attraction to Charlie, even if he doesn’t know why. It’s a great way to show just how teens are dealing with the question of who they are and who they love as they go through these awkward years.

It may take the entire season for Nick to acknowledge that he is indeed falling for Charlie, but we know that’s the case from the first episode. Charlie, for his part, knows to tread lightly; he wants Nick to realize his feelings, but in a way that doesn’t involve lying and deception. He doesn’t want to be treated the way Ben treated him anymore, a very mature notion for someone so young. So this friendship/budding romance will take very tiny steps as the season goes along, and it’ll be fascinating to watch it grow.

In the meantime, though, Oseman has already given us an ensemble that we also want to follow. It almost feels like Elle could have a show for her own story; how does someone who’s trans fit in at an all-girls school when she was used to being around boys her whole school life? She misses her friends, misses her routine, and her journey to make some new connections at her new school while keeping her old ones — especially with Tao — is a fascinating story.

The tone of the story isn’t scandalous; in fact, with the animations of leaves and birds surrounding Nick and Charlie when they feel their feelings makes the show even warmer. It truly is a straight coming-of-age story, where there might be pitfalls along the way, but certainly concentrating more on teens discovering more about themselves as they navigate these relationships.

Sex and Skin: None.

Parting Shot: As Nick drives home with his mother (Olivia Colman), he sees a DM from Charlie thanking him for defending him against Ben. When Nick sees the “x” at the end of the message, he smiles.

Sleeper Star: Obviously, seeing Colman show up at the end of the episode made us raise an eyebrow. We’ll see how her character deals with Nick’s feelings towards Charlie. But we also want to see much more of Yasmin Finney as Elle, for the reasons we stated above.

Most Pilot-y Line: Tao says that Nick is “the guy that looks like a golden retriever.” At first Charlie disagrees, then he says, “yes, he does look like a golden retriever.” We didn’t quite see it, but okay…

Will you stream or skip the gay coming-of-age dramedy #Heartstopper on @netflix ? #SIOSI

— Decider (@decider) April 22, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Our Call: STREAM IT. Heartstopper tells a gentle story about teens falling for each other in a way that makes even the issues they’ll face in their friendship and relationship just part of growing up. And that’s quite a refreshing way to approach that kind of story.

Joel Keller writes about food, entertainment, parenting and tech, but he doesn't kid himself: he's a TV junkie. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, Slate, Salon, RollingStone.com, VanityFair.com, Fast Company and elsewhere.

