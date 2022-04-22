ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Brad Holmes on the Lions pick at No. 2: 'Anything can happen'

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MEeyl_0fHI5Jdy00

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes held his final pre-draft summit with reporters on Thursday. Anyone looking for clues on what Holmes and the Lions might do in the 2022 NFL draft next weekend likely came away with handfuls of empty breadcrumb trails.

Holmes was courteous and direct while at the same time deftly not tipping his hand in any one direction for the Lions’ options with the No. 2 overall pick. When asked how strongly he felt about the (unnamed) top two options for the second pick, Holmes offered up a broad response.

“Well, anything can happen at any day, I will say that,” Holmes said. “But it’s not just narrowing it down to your top two. You better have your top five. You better have your top 10 in place because you just don’t know what’s going to happen each day. We do have it narrowed down, and we feel confident where we’re at with how we have it pared down. We’ll just let the process unfold.”

Holmes alluded to the possibility of a trade down, something he’s previously brought up as an area the Lions were exploring. He downplayed any new information or developments, noting “there hasn’t been a whole lot”, since he talked to reporters at the NFL owners’ meeting last month.

He reinforced his own statements from the NFL scouting combine about what the team desires in the No. 2 pick. In the process, he kept the door open for a quarterback–or any impact player at any position.

“Well, I’ll keep it consistent. I’ve been saying all along that we’re looking for a game-changer at that pick,” Holmes stated. “Really at any picks, and I said all positions. So, if that position is a quarterback, then it’s a quarterback. Just because often, it’s been stated that, well, picking up there, it’s either going to be a quarterback or a pass rusher or a tackle and all that type of stuff. But look, I said from day one, give me a game-changer at any position, and there are multiple positions where we do see that potential game-changers could be there in the future.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Patriots Announce Death Of Former Linebacker

Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
NFL
Yardbarker

This Trade Between Packers and Seahawks Sends Former First Round Pick to Seattle

With the NFL Draft just days away, there is no shortage of conjecture of what the Green Bay Packers will do. With four picks in the top 60, there is a plethora of trade rumors and speculation over who the Packers will draft. Obviously, with the trade of Davante Adams earlier this offseason, many expect the Packers to be targeting a wide receiver early. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell proposed that several trades could occur around the NFL on Draft Day. One of them involving the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks involved Jordan Love and the Packers moving up to the ninth overall selection.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Announces Retirement At 26

At just 26-years-old, Devlin “Duck” Hodges is walking away from football. The former Steelers quarterback has been playing in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks. But on Friday, the team announced his decision to hang up his cleats. I’d like to thank the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anything Can Happen#Gm#American Football
PennLive.com

‘It’s just very disturbing’: South Florida man says he believes he saw Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins on roadway minutes before his death

Many of the circumstances that led up to the stunning and tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida remain unclear. The 24-year-old — he would have turned 25 on May 3 — was reportedly in South Florida to train with teammates when the Florida Highway Patrol says he tried to cross I-595 in Broward County on foot at 6:27 a.m. The agency said he was struck by a dump truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Report: Blockbuster Trade Offer For Tom Brady Revealed

The Tom Brady, Miami Dolphins smoke just won’t go away. While Brady, 44, is set to play the 2022 season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there continues to be chatter about what could have been with the Dolphins. According to a new report by NBC Sports’ Chris Simms, the...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Analysis Network

This Steelers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Pittsburgh

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are going to go their separate ways. When that will occur, however, is anyone’s guess. Cleveland doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to trade the former No. 1 overall pick despite there no longer being a need for him on the roster. However, a trade should happen at some point and one team to watch could be the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

2 NFL Players Reportedly Removed From Draft Boards

A couple of offensive tackles have reportedly been taken off of a few teams’ NFL draft boards as Thursday approaches. According to draft analyst Charlie Campbell, Alabama’s Evan Neal and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann have medical concerns that some teams just can’t move past. WalterFootball.com has...
NFL
The Spun

Report: 1 NFL Team Is ‘All-In’ On A Deebo Samuel Trade

Deebo Samuel remains a member of the San Francisco 49ers – for now, anyway – but with the NFL Draft coming up, a trade could be in the works. According to a report from Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline, the New York Jets are “all-in” on a trade for the All-Pro wide receiver.
NFL
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys land another elite defensive talent, Texans get saucy in first round

Hold onto your hats, because the 2022 NFL Draft is officially less than a week away. That means the dreams of many prospects will either become a reality on Thursday, or not so much, as there is bound to a surprise or several -- regarding who gets drafted and when versus who is forced to wait until undrafted free agency to find a home (and not everyone will initially).
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Ex-Lions QB Matthew Stafford present for Miguel Cabrera's 3,000th hit

Former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly are visiting Detroit for the groundbreaking ceremony of an expansion to the SAY Detroit Play Center. SAY Detroit is an after-school program for students between the ages of 8 to 18 years old. The Stafford's donated $1 million toward the...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

101K+
Followers
147K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy